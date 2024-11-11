A "brilliant" Celtic player is expected to be fit for his side's Scottish Premiership clash with Hearts later this month, according to an update from manager Brendan Rodgers.

The Hoops continued their fine form in the league this season on Sunday, picking up a 2-0 victory away Kilmarnock, thanks to goals from Callum McGregor and Nicolas Kuhn. Celtic's victory means they are still top of the Scottish Premiership table, edging Aberdeen on goal difference, but perhaps most importantly, they remain nine points ahead of rivals Rangers.

In terms of current Hoops transfer news, Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo has emerged as a rumoured option for Rodgers' side, in what would be an audacious piece of business. The Japanese could be happy to move to Parkhead, considering he is playing second fiddle to numerous Reds players this season, struggling to enjoy regular playing time under Arne Slot.

While additions are important, it is also vital that Celtic retain the services of some of the club's most influential players, one of whom is Alistair Johnston. The right-back is a key figure, and the club are reportedly trying to tie him down to a new deal, offering him a significant pay rise in the process.

"Brilliant" Celtic ace will be fit to play Hearts

Speaking over the weekend [via The Celtic Bhoys], Rodgers confirmed that Cameron Carter-Vickers will be fit for Celtic's meeting with Hearts on November 23rd, with his hamstring issue not thought to be serious.

"He's OK. Clearly not perfect or else he would've been here today. He had three games in a short period of time after being out for a little period. So he done Dundee, Aberdeen and RB Leipzig in close proximity in terms of games. He just felt a little bit of fatigue in his hamstring with the work that we've put into him.

"But nothing serious. We didn't want to risk anything today, he will recover, and then obviously be ready for Hearts when we come back."

This will be a huge relief for Rodgers and anyone of a Celtic persuasion, considering what an important member of the defence Carter-Vickers is, and has been ever since sealing a permanent move from Tottenham.

The 26-year-old has had his injury problems of late, being limited to just six starts in the Scottish Premiership this season, but his influence is going to be massive, in terms of the Hoops' title charge and hopeful qualification to the Champions League knockout rounds.

Carter-Vickers is such a consistent performer when he is fit, winning an average of 2.9 aerial duels in the league in 2024/25 to date, while Andy Halliday has described him as "brilliant" in the past.

Celtic may still have fared well when the American has been unavailable this season, but they still look like a more formidable outfit when he is leading the back-line, so to see him back in the team against Hearts will be a massive boost for Rodgers.