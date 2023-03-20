Manchester United are undeniably one of the greatest clubs in the history of the game, and as such their stature often precedes them. Whilst many players dream of playing for Real Madrid and Barcelona, in England it is often the Red Devils who hold such an allure, despite their recent struggles.

However, under Erik ten Hag, it seems like they are poised for a return to the top of the game, as all signs point towards their continued success following his first major honour and the progression made in all other competitions they have played in.

Most of his early-reign success can be attributed to his intelligence in the summer transfer market, where he welcomed a blend of youth and experience among his six acquisitions.

With a year of progression under his belt, the Dutchman will look to bolster a squad that has already proven its worth to him and outlined its weaknesses.

Perhaps the outstanding issue remains in finding a perfect partner for Casemiro, given Christian Eriksen's injury woes and age; but ESPN seem to think they have identified one in youngster Gabriel Veiga.

Who is Gabriel Veiga?

Despite ongoing links to Frenkie de Jong and Jude Bellingham, two of the hottest properties in Europe right now, it seems like the Manchester club are plotting a different game plan for this summer than in the past, where they would usually spend ludicrously over the odds.

Although a €40m (£35m) release clause is touted, this presents a far cheaper alternative for an underrated 20-year-old who has taken La Liga by storm this season.

Featuring for a Celta Vigo side cemented firmly in mid-table, the midfielder boasts an astounding nine goals and a further three assists in just 25 appearances.

As such, when compared to other midfielders across Europe, he ranks in the top 1% for total shots and non-penalty goals per 90. However, he also is outlined as a hugely progressive influence from the engine room, sitting in the top 2% for successful take-ons and 7% for progressive carries (via FBref).

His manager, Carlos Carvahal, has heaped praise on the youngster too, claiming: "He knows how to play, he is intelligent and very strong."

To pair this with the solidity Casemiro brings, as the Brazilian has enjoyed a stellar debut campaign at Old Trafford, could mark a perfect partnership.

His experience and defensive work rate would allow Veiga to shine, whilst his youth and energy would offset some of the running that the 31-year-old is forced to undertake.

Boasting a 7.15 average rating underpinned by 3.1 tackles, 1.3 interceptions and 2.2 clearances per game (via Sofascore), an injection of attacking impetus beside the former Los Blancos stopper could curate a wonderful midfield to hopefully take United to the next level.