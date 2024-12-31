A Manchester United player who endured an awful night against Newcastle United has now agreed to leave the club in the January transfer window, according to a new update.

Another terrible night for Man Utd

It was another grim evening for the Red Devils on Monday, as they were soundly beaten 2-0 by the Magpies in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford. While the second half performance was better than a woeful opening 45 minutes, that was due in part to the visitors simply taking their foot off the gas.

It has been a sobering start to life as United head coach for Ruben Amorim, who will now be more aware than ever of what a huge job he has on his hands. He has a squad that gradually needs to be gutted, with too many individuals way off the pace this season.

Joshua Zirkzee vs Newcastle United

In midfield, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen look like shadows of the players they used to be, while Joshua Zirkzee was substituted before half-time on Monday evening, such was his ineffective nature leading the line.

Fortunately for Amorim, January offers United a chance to make new signings, and while it remains to be seen how many fresh faces will come in, the squad badly needs reinforcements of some kind, not least to ensure the Red Devils don't become embroiled in an embarrassing Premier League relegation battle.

Man Utd star "agrees to leave" in January

According to UOL [via Sport Witness], Casemiro has agreed to leave Manchester United and quit the club in the January window, with a move to Saudi Arabia in the offing. PIF are "determined" to bring him to one of the Saudi Pro League clubs that they own, with the Brazilian deciding he wants to leave.

The £350,000-a-week-earning Casemiro simply has to seal a move away from United, having drifted well past his peak at this point in his career.

The 32-year-old has had a wonderful career, especially at Real Madrid, enjoying so much Champions League success, and he was also an influential figure for the Red Devils during the early part of his time at the club.

What we are now seeing is a shadow of the player who has dominated so many midfield battles down the years, however, with his performance against Newcastle painful to watch at times. The former Madrid man was so easily bypassed by the Magpies' midfield of Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton, with both he and Eriksen powerless to match them in terms of pace and physicality.

On Monday, Casemiro lost possession 15 times, according to Sofascore, also being dribbled past one and missing a big chance, and it was a performance that perfectly outlined why his United career needs to come to an end.