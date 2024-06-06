Manchester United are continuing their summer clearout as one man has already said his goodbyes at Old Trafford, it has emerged.

Man Utd announce departures

The Red Devils are in the process of overhauling their squad this summer, and Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial have already both confirmed their departures as their contracts come to an end at Old Trafford.

A disastrous Premier League season has left Erik ten Hag sweating on his own future in the technical area, but the FA Cup success seems to have at the very least granted him a temporary stay of execution.

The same cannot be said for his squad though. The departures this summer could run into double figures, with the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Antony and Scott McTominay among those who could depart irrespective of who is in charge come the first game of next season.

Another who seems primed for departure is young talent Omari Forson, though the club have revealed "discussions remain open" over veteran duo Tom Heaton and Jonny Evans, both of whom are out of contract as things stand this summer.

There is more confusion over Sofyan Amrabat too; just two weeks ago, it seemed as though he had no future at the club beyond the end of his loan spell from Fiorentina, and now it appears that there is less certainty over where he is playing next season following an excellent performance in the FA Cup final. His midfield partner is a different matter though.

Casemiro on his way out of Man Utd

That comes as Brazilian midfielder Casemiro has reportedly already said his Old Trafford goodbyes ahead of a move away this summer. The ex-Real Madrid man came in for heavy criticism for his performances in the latter half of the season, particularly in the 4-0 thrashing against Crystal Palace.

“I think Casemiro should know tonight that he should only have another three games left at the top level. The next two league games and the cup final, then he should be thinking, I need to go to the MLS or Saudi", Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports.

Now, that seems precisely what has occurred, with the midfielder set to be sold with a host of clubs in Saudi Arabia keen despite still having two years left to run on his £350,000 a week deal at Old Trafford.

Casemiro's 23/24 Premier League season Appearances 25 Goals and Assists 3 Fouls per 90 1.36 Yellow cards 7

As per Football Transfers, he has already said his goodbyes to the rest of the Manchester United squad and even bid farewell to some of the staff in the party which followed the FA Cup final success.

The club's highest earner, his departure would free up significant room on the wage bill as well as potentially bring in a hefty transfer fee, which could be put towards rebuilding the rest of the squad more in line with Sir Jim Ratcliffe's new vision.