Leeds United, having enjoyed a quieter period in the transfer window, now seem set to spring back into life as Daniel Farke seeks to push hard to bolster his squad...

Who could Leeds United sign this summer?

With Joel Piroe their latest big-name addition, the Dutchman rewarded his new club's faith in the market by firing home on his debut to hand them their first win of the Championship season.

It marks the start of what promises to be a very profitable career at Elland Road, with the ultimate goal of a Premier League return now firmly in their sights.

That aim could be handed another huge boost, with Fabrizio Romano suggesting another star they seem set to sign.

He wrote on Twitter:

"Leeds United have submitted official bid for Glen Kamara. Negotiations now at the final stages with Rangers. #LUFC Deal expected to be completed next week, player has already accepted."

Alternative reports have suggested that the Finland international will cost just £5.5m to pry from the Scottish giants, having agreed personal terms earlier in the week.

How good is Glen Kamara?

This acquisition would mark yet another quality addition to Farke's squad, which seems to finally be improving back to the requisite level to challenge at the right end of the table.

This is especially important given the mass exodus endured already this summer, with three permanent exits giving way to a further seven loan departures, many of which were formerly important first-team members.

Kamara would offer a huge upgrade on many of those though, with his performances in the Scottish Premiership over the years having drawn widespread praise.

Steven Gerrard had predicted such a fine career even after first signing the 27-year-old, claiming back in 2019:

"He looked like a Rangers player and he took that performance into the Kilmarnock game and went up a level again. He’s a terrific footballer in possession, always playing with his head up and looking to connect defence and attack.

"But what pleased me most is what I spoke about when we signed him in terms of how he’ll be out of possession. Will he hunt the ball back, be aggressive, work hard for the team and be a monster in the middle of the park? He showed signs of that against Kilmarnock and potentially he can become a top midfielder."

His performances during the 2021/22 season help to supplement this praise, as a relentless midfield warrior but with a surprising offensive impetus that likens him to Casemiro.

After all, he posted six goal contributions that campaign whilst maintaining a 91% pass accuracy, with his one tackle per game still admirable and helping towards his 7.01 average rating, via Sofascore. He remained a key cog in their success, happy to screen a back four but unafraid to push on and add to their attacks.

Elsewhere, the Brazilian joined Manchester United from Real Madrid last summer in a move that baffled many.

It was expected that the 31-year-old would simply offer some solidity at the base of their engine room, but he instead came to create too, with his debut season allowing him to post a 7.21 average rating. This was a figure massively bolstered by his four goals and three assists, alongside his one key pass and mammoth 3.2 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

He is often everywhere, with pundit Robbie Savage noting back in May:

"When you’re listening to legends like Scholesy [Paul Scholes] and Owen [Hargreaves] speak about him, as a midfield player, I didn’t realise he has that much to his game: the passes round the corner, the goals."

He continued: "So I think he’s been terrific and has offered a lot more than what people thought. You listen to ex-managers and ex-players saying they weren’t sure but I think he’s proved, even Casemiro the captain of Brazil, has proven people wrong in the Premier League.”

In Auguat 2021, even Rangers Review editor Joshua Barrie went to lengths to highlight just how important Kamara was for Gerrard at Ibrox, making subtle references to players like the Red Devils star, among many other Premier League greats.

Both of these defensive midfielders boast an offensive impetus that has proven imperative for their respective teams, with Kamara likely hopeful that he can enjoy a similarly stunning debut season at Elland Road by continuing to emulate the play style of the legendary stopper.