Manchester United fell to a miserable defeat last night at the hands of West Ham United, surrendering precious ground in the race for the top four.

Despite enjoying 65% of the ball and often being the aggressor, pushing to claim victory, it was a Said Benrahma strike that separated the sides in the end as it finished 1-0. Erik ten Hag will have been frustrated, given the Red Devils had more shots than the hosts (19 vs 15) and struck the woodwork more twice, via Sofascore.

In a key moment, where a win would have all but ensured the return of Champions League football to Old Trafford, the visitors have slipped up and now require near-perfection with north-west rivals Liverpool breathing down their neck.

The Dutch tactician would have expected his senior figures to step up within a raucous London Stadium, but the likes of Marcus Rashford, David De Gea and Casemiro were anonymous. Although the Spanish shot-stopper was handed the worst rating of any player of the travelling side, largely due to his horrendous error, there was another who arguably disappointed more.

The latter, given his status as one of the most decorated players in world football, was particularly frustrating. What made things even worse is that his direct opposition, Declan Rice, completely outshone him. In a battle of youth vs experience, the former came out a comfortable victor.

How did Casemiro play vs West Ham?

To emphasise the disappointing display of the seasoned Brazilian, his 6.9 Sofascore rating was the fourth-worst of any of the visitor's starters. Delving deeper into his underlying statistics, it quickly becomes clear where this figure emerged from.

The usually industrious and economical monster, who enjoyed 88 touches of the ball, saw his pass accuracy dwindle to a disappointing 82%. Although he was defensively present, it was this failure to enact his creative will upon the match that truly let Ten Hag down.

Three clearances, two blocks, one interception and three tackles paper over the cracks as he was dribbled past twice, meanwhile, Rice was blending this with an attacking impetus.

The England international was successful in all of his four attempted dribbles, yet also made a key four interceptions, via Sofascore. It seems that pundit Danny Murphy's prediction has more than come true: "He's like a Rolls-Royce in full flow, with an elegant running style. His fitness levels are beyond belief."

Given that United have often been linked with a move for the Hammers captain, and that Casemiro is now seven years his senior, perhaps last night marked the passing of an audition that the 24-year-old didn't even know he was partaking in. He truly ran the five-times Champions League ragged.