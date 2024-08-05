Manchester United have already shown their ambition in the transfer market this summer, with new owners INEOS flexing their financial muscles to acquire highly-rated defender Leny Yoro from Lille, and striker Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna.

After their disappointing 2023/24 Premier League campaign, finishing eighth, United saved their season with an FA Cup victory, beating rivals Manchester City at Wembley 2-1, with goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo in the first half.

This FA Cup triumph saved United's European hopes next season, gaining them qualification to the Europa League. However, with the heavy investment, the aim will be to return to the Champions League for the 2025/26 campaign.

Latest Manchester United transfer news

According to reports from Football Transfers, one of Manchester United's alternative options for PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte, is PSV Eindhoven star, Joey Veerman.

Scott McTominay is reportedly the midfielder likely to make way in order for United to pursue an acquisition in this area of the pitch, with the Red Devils asking for £40m for the Scotland international.

Veerman, who is valued at £34m by Transfermarkt, made 41 appearances for PSV in all competitions last season, scoring seven goals, providing 19 assists, and totalling 3,420 minutes played.

Veerman vs Rodri comparison

Using FBref's "similar players" feature, one of Veerman's top ten comparisons from Euro 2024, is none other than Manchester City midfield star, Rodri. As United are looking to replace Casemiro and acquire a new midfield partner for Mainoo, this could be a perfect addition.

Rodri's statistics from Euro 2024

If Veerman could offer the same technical security on the ball that Rodri does for City, whilst also screening the defence effectively, breaking down opposition counterattacks, and controlling the overall tempo of the game, this could be an ideal partner to unlock Mainoo further forwards.

Veerman vs Rodri vs Casemiro comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Veerman Rodri Casemiro Non-Penalty Goals 0.19 0.22 0.13 Shots Total 2.19 1.84 1.84 Assists 0.60 0.27 0.08 Shot-Creating Actions 9.48 5.06 1.93 Passes Attempted 83.99 113.85 63.69 Progressive Passes 11.86 12.28 5.15 Progressive Carries 1.96 2.85 0.54 Key Passes 4.91 1.61 0.71 Tackles 2.57 2.08 3.73 Aerials Won 1.17 1.46 1.76 Stats taken from FBref

Veerman, described as a "box crasher" by analyst Ben Mattinson, shows a whole host of other assets to his game, even away from his impressive 0.19 non-penalty goals per 90 from midfield.

The 26-year-old's creative passing metrics are excellent, making 4.91 key passes per 90, and 11.86 progressive passes per 90, akin to Rodri who makes 12.28 progressive passes per 90, and is viewed as one of the best in the world for this. Why is Rodri so far ahead? Well, City are one of the most possession-dominant sides on the continent.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

His technical security on the ball, and high pass volume, attempting 20 more passes per 90 than Casemiro, allows him to dictate the game from a deeper area of the pitch, something we saw from Veerman for the Netherlands in Euro 2024, which drew comparisons to Rodri.

The extra technical qualities, passing variation, and ball carrying from midfield would help United in their build-up, whilst freeing Mainoo to move higher up between the lines, and into more dangerous areas.

And it isn't like Veerman lacks defensive qualities either, making 2.57 tackles per 90, 1.13 blocks per 90, and winning 1.17 aerials per 90, similar numbers to that of Rodri, and still close to Casemiro, who is steadily declining in this aspect due to his age and ability to cover ground.