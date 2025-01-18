For a long time, the world of football punditry often took a fairly serious tone.

Sky Sports would have Gary Neville telling us that "this is Manchester United" as they endured another moment to forget, we'd get Roy Keane telling us that it's a goalkeeper's job to produce outrageous saves, whilst Jamie Carragher would often stop things "there" on an instant replay.

And in many ways, there's absolutely nothing wrong with that setup, but CBS Sports has found success by taking a different route on their Champions League broadcast.

Combining an unlikely trio of Thierry Henry, Carragher and Micah Richards, the American sports channel has been responsible for broadcasting some of the most entertaining moments in the world of football across the last couple of years.

Related Top 10 football pundits on TV (ranked) In football, as in life, there are always those who like to open their mouth. But some of them are better at it than others...

Whether it's been discussing Stade Brest or even confusing Serie A's finest clubs with a Scouse accent, that aforementioned trio, alongside host Kate Scott, have stolen the show on football's biggest stage for CBS's Golazo show.

6 Kane denies Carragher call

Most pundits have likely been there, telling a small white lie, or as is often the case, exaggerating an age-old story which has developed from one point to another over the years. But not many get caught out as Carragher was by Harry Kane and CBS last March.

Oftentimes, when that white lie is told, those same pundits aren't faced with the subject of that lie just hours later. However, the former Liverpool defender faced exactly that. When Scott asked Kane whether Carragher really did call him in the build-up to his Champions League clash for Bayern Munich against Lazio, the striker revealed that did not happen.

Leaving Carragher with egg on his face, the pundit was in disbelief as Richards, Henry and Scott burst into laughter.

5 Burn, Carragher & Richards dance goes viral

After earning his place in Newcastle United folklore alongside the rest of his teammates by defeating Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last season, the first thing that Dan Burn had to do was not warm down and celebrate, it was to help Richards and Carragher go viral through the medium of dance.

That said, using the word "dance" is almost an insult to the professionals, as Carragher and Richards attempt the so-called Orange Justice alongside the towering defender, only to perform similarly to dads at a wedding. Carragher was right, though - the dance did "smash the internet", amassing two million views on Twitter alone.

4 Rafael Leao struggles with Carragher's accent

In what may seem like a rarity, the CBS studio was set up for a serious post-match interview with Milan star Rafael Leao when his side found themselves in the Champions League quarter-final against Serie A rivals Napoli in a clash which eventually saw the winner square off against Inter.

Even Carragher seemed on his best behaviour when attempting to ask about just how huge that semi-final could be, only for his accent to quickly descend the interview into chaos.

Left asking the Scouser to repeat the question, Carragher attempted to use Internazionale in his second attempt, which only confused the Milan winger even further, leaving Richards in tears of laughter at his co-star's expense.

3 Carragher joins the Yellow Wall

If Carragher was difficult to understand following Milan's Champions League game, he'd have been near-impossible to decipher after he spent time in Borussia Dortmund's Yellow Wall indulging in true football culture.

Joining Peter Schmeichel in his interview with Jadon Sancho for CBS Sports, the legendary Liverpool defender - worse for wear than his co-pundit at this stage - even invited the Dortmund winger out for a drink if his side reached the Champions League final.

Sancho swiftly revealed that he doesn't drink, but it remains unknown whether the duo have met up again in another form to celebrate Dortmund's excellent run to Wembley last season. We're sure that Carragher made plenty of friends inside the famous Yellow Wall regardless as CBS let him loose at the Westfalenstadion.

2 Jack Grealish asks the ultimate question

Fresh from winning their first Champions League trophy, Manchester City's confidence was rightly sky-high. In their minds, they were undeniable no matter the occasion, and in Jack Grealish's mind, teammate Kyle Walker was more unbeatable than ever - so much so that he posed the ultimate question to the legendary Thierry Henry.

Momentarily swapping roles, Grealish became the interviewer as the Frenchman answered his question as to whether he'd have been capable of taking Walker on in his prime.

Of course, in the current climate, the mere suggestion of Walker keeping one of the game's greatest players quiet is as laughable as it gets, but the Manchester City captain deserves credit for just how unbeatable he was at the peak of his powers before his more recent struggles.

That said, we'd have to agree with Henry that he would have given the England international a horrible day at the office.

1 The panel discuss all things (Stade) Brest

When Stade Brest shocked French football by qualifying for the Champions League last season, it was almost destined that the CBS team would have to discuss their upcoming fixtures and reach a verdict on their chances of causing an upset or two.

But if viewers believed that a deep analysis was coming without some tongue-in-cheek moments, they're not quite familiar with Henry, Carragher and Richards' technique.

With Richards sailing close to the wind on a previous occasion, he was banished from a later discussion to keep things serious. Henry, Carragher and Scott couldn't help but make comments of their own, referencing whether Brest's backline will be exposed in the Champions League or whether they're fans of Eric Roy's Brest setup, in a statement fully open to interpretation. This was the panel at their light-hearted best.