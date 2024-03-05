Tomorrow night's clash between West Bromwich Albion and Queens Park Rangers sees teams at opposite ends of the Championship face off against each other, with the Baggies vying for promotion and QPR just content surviving in the division.

Carlos Corberan won't go into the clash at the Hawthorns underestimating his lowly opponents however, the Hoops pulling off an unbelievable 2-1 win away at table-topping Leicester City just last match.

To keep his side fresh for the task of the Loftus Road side away from home, the Spanish manager could be tempted into making a couple of changes here and there to the XI that was victorious against Coventry City 2-1 last game.

Here is what the predicted lineup could look like as a result, with Conor Townsend ruled out for the trip to London in two potential changes...

1 GK - Alex Palmer

It's almost a guarantee at this point in time that Alex Palmer will stick it out as Corberan's number one goalkeeper, with the 27-year-old shot-stopper ever-present in the Championship this season for the promotion-seeking Baggies.

2 RB - Darnell Furlong

Darnell Furlong has also been present in every single second-tier match for West Brom this campaign to date, unsurprisingly keeping that streak going by remaining at right-back for the trip to QPR tomorrow.

Furlong did have an off-day in the 2-1 Sky Blues win by his standards - winning just three of his nine duels at the Hawthorns - but that shouldn't be enough for Corberan to axe his number two from the XI to face the relegation-threatened Hoops.

3 CB - Kyle Bartley

Cedric Kipre, however, could face the wrath of Corberan's cut-throat nature instead with Kyle Bartley getting closer to a first-team start after battling back from injury.

Kipre struggled, much like Furlong, against Coventry in patches - the former Cardiff City loanee even giving away a penalty late on in the tight affair that was dispatched confidently by Sky Blues attacker Haji Wright.

Bartley - who was once described as "incredible" by ex-Baggies attacker Kevin Campbell - was given a run-out late on in the 2-1 win and will be itching for more minutes to come his way soon, with his manager tempted to reinstate the imposing 6 foot 1 centre-back into his lineup for the test of QPR.

4 CB - Erik Pieters

Erik Pieters, despite not naturally being a centre-back, could still remain in the XI regardless of Kipre being dropped.

The Dutch defender bravely went about his defensive duties against Mark Robins' men with two aerial duels won, whilst also remaining measured with the ball at his feet by only misplacing six of his 70 passes at the Hawthorns.

5 LB - Adam Reach

The second personnel switch to the side that won last Friday night will see Townsend removed from the lineup, the West Brom number three coming off against the Sky Blues late on owing to an injury niggle.

Adam Reach will be more than trusted to do a job in place of the bandaged-up 31-year-old against QPR, the versatile former Sheffield Wednesday man competently filling in for Townsend late on last time out.

Reach would manage to muster up one key pass from just 25 minutes of action, with the Baggies number 20 hoping to unlock a susceptible QPR defence from deep tomorrow night if selected.

6 CM - Okay Yokuslu

Okay Yokuslu should be safe knowing that his holding midfield spot isn't up for grabs travelling down to QPR tomorrow night, the Turkish midfielder competently putting in a shift against Coventry to ensure the Baggies remained solid at the back.

The Baggies number 35 would come away from the closely fought affair with an impressive 95% passing accuracy next to his name, on top of winning his fair share of duels with three ground duels successfully ground out.

7 CM - Alex Mowatt

Whilst Yokuslu often gives West Brom another gritty, defensively sound figure to help out at the back, Alex Mowatt likes to orchestrate attacking moves from deep alongside his holding midfield partner.

The former Leeds United man wasn't at his creative best in the Coventry win but still performed well against a strong away side, calmly ending the game with a fantastic 97% pass accuracy.

Mowatt would also roll up his sleeves when necessary, bettering Yokuslu's numbers in terms of winning ground duels with three notched up.

8 RM - Tom Fellows

Tom Fellows continues to go from strength to strength in the senior fold at the Baggies, the homegrown product constantly playing with a beaming smile on his face for the promotion hopefuls.

Fellows would pick up an assist in the 2-1 win, teeing up Grady Diangana for the decisive second goal of the contest late into the first 45 minutes after twisting and turning his Coventry marker.

Away from that positive contribution, the exciting 20-year-old winger would have one off-target effort on Ben Wilson's shaky goal.

Corberan will hope Fellows can be more accurate in front of goal when selected to play against QPR, on the way to the Baggies picking up another win.

9 CAM - Grady Diangana

Grady Diangana was arguably back to his explosive best against Coventry last Friday night, converting Fellows' cross with ease to give his team a two-goal cushion after just 36 minutes.

The lively Baggies number 11 also won five ground duels in the narrow win, excelling in a number ten role for Corberan's men when he's often been deployed down the wing this season for the West Midlands-based outfit.

10 LM - Michael Johnston

West Brom fans would have been crying out for the Baggies to permanently sign Michael Johnston after his devastating performance against Coventry, the Celtic loanee's sensational solo strike hitting the back of the net with some venom to open the scoring at 1-0.

Johnston also gave West Brom a composed head in attack away from his unbelievable opening goal, only accumulating two inaccurate passes from his impactful 65 minutes on the pitch.

11 ST - Jed Wallace

Much like Corberan is comfortable with starting Diangana centrally as opposed to down the channels, the Spaniard won't hesitate sticking by Jed Wallace up top at Loftus Road.

The former Millwall man, who is more naturally a winger, started as the lone striker against Coventry owing to the centre-forward department at the Hawthorns being ravaged by injuries.

Wallace was unfortunately somewhat shy to grab the game by the scruff of its neck, with zero shots registered on the Coventry goal.

Still, as was the case against the Sky Blues, other key performers for the Baggies could step up and fire in the goals if the West Brom captain is quiet again versus QPR.

West Brom predicted lineup vs QPR in full: GK - Palmer; RB - Furlong, CB - Bartley, CB - Pieters, LB - Reach; CM - Yokuslu, CM - Mowatt; RM - Fellows, CAM - Diangana, LM - Johnston, ST - Wallace