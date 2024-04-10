Celtic loanee Adam Idah continued his fine start to life in Glasgow with his fantastic Old Firm strike in the Scottish Premiership match on Sunday.

The Ireland international took his tally to six goals in nine league appearances for the Hoops, since his move on loan from Norwich City on deadline day at the start of February.

Idah has chipped in with six goals and two assists in nine Premiership games, despite only starting four of those outings, which shows that he has hit the ground running in Scotland.

However, Celtic do not have an option to make the deal permanent in the summer and this means that they may need to look elsewhere beyond this season to find their heir to Kyogo Furuhashi, who has struggled at times this term.

Brendan Rodgers, though, could find a homegrown long-term replacement for the Japan international in the form of B team star Daniel Cummings, who has been on fire in front of goal.

Kyogo Furuhashi's struggles this season

The 29-year-old marksman failed to find the back of the net against Rangers in the Old Firm clash on Sunday and has now only scored one goal in his last six games.

Kyogo has scored ten goals in 32 league appearances for the Hoops so far this season, which is a return of one strike every 3.2 games on average, and has been very wasteful with the chances that have been created for him.

Celtic's biggest xG underperformers (23/24 Premiership) Player Goals minus xG Kyogo Furuhashi -4.59 Daizen Maeda -3.05 James Forrest -1.76 Reo Hatate -1.63 Hyeon-gyu Oh -1.35 Stats via WhoScored

As you can see in the table above, no Celtic player has underperformed their xG by more than the Japanese striker, who has only scored ten goals from an xG of 14.59.

The experienced attacker has missed a staggering 20 'big chances' in the Premiership this term, and Rodgers could dip into the academy in pre-season later this year to unearth a potential heir to Kyogo's place in the team.

Daniel Cummings' electric academy performances

The 17-year-old starlet, who turns 18 this month, has been on fire in the Lowland League so far this season for the B team, having made his breakthrough at that level during the 2022/23 campaign.

Cummings scored three goals in ten appearances in the division last term, despite only playing 231 minutes of action, and has been a regular this year.

The teenage sensation, who has scored one goal in three games for Scotland's U17s, has fired in 12 goals in 16 Lowland League outings for the young Hoops - in 1,062 minutes.

This means that the talented marksman, who could emerge as Kyogo's long-term heir, has plundered 15 goals in 1,293 minutes of action in the Lowland League since the start of last season.

That is a return of one goal every 86.2 minutes on average - better than a goal per 90 - whilst the Japanese forward has scored once every 213 minutes in the Premiership for Celtic.

This suggests that the potential is there for the 17-year-old star to eventually become a first-team option for Rodgers, if he can translate that impressive form over to the senior squad.

It is down to the manager, however, to provide him with that opportunity to shine and Idah returning to Norwich at the end of his loan could open the door for Cummings to state his case for a place in the side next season.