The January transfer window slammed shut for business for Celtic at the start of last month but that has not stopped them from selling players to other continents.

Forward Liel Abada was sold to MLS side Charlotte FC for a reported fee of £10m earlier this month, which represented a big profit on the £3.5m the club paid to sign him under Ange Postecoglou in the summer of 2021.

The Israel international had not been playing regularly for the Hoops due to the 'ongoing conflict in the Middle East', which manager Brendan Rodgers cited as being part of the player's personal issues that restricted his involvement on the pitch.

Celtic moving him on outside of a transfer window means that they do not have the chance to sign a replacement from another club. However, current B team star Corey Thomson could emerge as a surprise replacement for the 22-year-old whiz.

Liel Abada's Celtic career in numbers

The right-sided forward moved on from Parkhead after a return of 29 goals and 22 assists in 112 appearances for the Scottish giants in all competitions.

Abada showcased his quality as both a scorer and a creator of goals throughout his time in Glasgow, with a direct goal contribution every 2.20 matches on average.

22/23 Premiership Liel Abada Appearances 34 Starts 13 Goals 10 Assists 5 Big chances created 10 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the electric attacker caught the eye under Postecoglou's management in the Scottish Premiership last term, with 15 combined goals and assists despite only starting 13 league matches.

He made a big impact as a scorer of goals - with one strike every 3.4 Premiership outings on average - and Rodgers could replace that goal threat by bringing Thomson into the first-team.

Corey Thomson's B team stats

Despite only turning 18 in December of last year, the impressive gem has been a regular for Celtic B in the Lowland League over the last two seasons.

During the 2022/23 campaign, the teenage marksman contributed with a return of six goals and zero assists in 25 league games for the young Hoops, which is one strike every 4.1 outings on average.

He also ended the campaign with a stunning goal against Rangers, as shown in the clip below, in the Scottish Youth Cup, as Thomson superbly cut inside and fired the ball into the bottom corner.

The Scotland U18 international has improved his output in front of goal in the Lowland League so far during the 2023/24 campaign with seven goals and one assist in 20 clashes.

This means that Thomson has averaged a goal every 2.9 league matches this season for Celtic B, which is more frequently than Abada found the back of the net in the Premiership under Postecoglou last term.

The Livingston-born starlet, who can play on either wing or through the middle as an attacking midfielder, has showcased his ability to score goals on a regular basis from a wide position over the last two seasons.

It is now down to Rodgers to offer the seven-goal academy dynamo a chance to prove that he has the maturity and quality to make the step up to first-team level to emerge as a surprise replacement for Abada from the youth set-up, rather than dipping into the market in the summer to bring in a multi-million-pound heir.