What a start to the new campaign it has been for Scottish champions, Celtic, with the Old Firm outfit boasting a 100% record in all competitions thus far, having begun impressively on all three fronts.

In the Premiership, the Hoops have started the defence of their crown in imperious fashion with five wins and five clean sheets racked up so far, while on the continental front, Brendan Rodgers' side saw off Slovan Bratislava on the start of their Champions League journey.

Having also shaken off a nervy start at home to Falkirk to book a place in the last four of the League Cup, the Glasgow giants are flying right now, even after losing key man Matt O'Riley.

The Denmark international sealed a £25m move to Brighton and Hove Albion at the tail-end of the summer window, bringing an end to a fruitful two-and-a-half-year stay at Parkhead, in which he provided 62 goals and assists in just 124 games across all fronts.

An integral figure under both Ange Postecoglou and Rodgers - although a particularly pivotal presence under the latter - the former MK Dons man left a gaping hole in the club's midfield ranks, with concerns brewing over just how he would be replaced.

Matt O'Riley's Celtic record by coach Postecoglou Rodgers Total Games 72 52 124 Goals 8 19 27 Assists 16 19 35 Minutes played 4535 4561 9096 Stats via Transfermarkt

£11m man Arne Engels has, however, shown signs that he could be the player to do just that with four goals and assists so far, while fellow youngster Paulo Bernardo also has a strong case to make, having overcome an initial slow start to life in Scotland.

Paulo Bernardo's start at Celtic

Signed on loan from Benfica in the summer of 2023, Bernardo no doubt felt the pressure to try and emulate the success of his compatriot, Jota, with the wing wizard - who chalked up 54 goals and assists in 83 games for the club - having thrived after also joining from the Lisbon outfit on an initial temporary deal two years earlier.

In truth, it proved to be a sticky start to life in his new surroundings for young Bernardo, having been restricted to just three league starts before Christmas Day, while failing to register a single goal or assist.

That lack of impact - which also included no goal involvements from his six Champions League outings (four starts) - drew notable criticism at the time, with club legend Chris Sutton writing in December that he couldn't 'think of one memorable thing the lad has done since he signed'.

Just a few days later, however, Bernardo responded impressively after netting his first goal in the 3-0 win away Dundee, before producing his first truly 'memorable' moment after thumping home against Rangers in the Old Firm the following game.

With two assists also to come at St Mirren in early January, the playmaker certainly left Sutton - among others - eating humble pie, with pundit Mark Wilson among those.

Speaking on the Open Goal podcast, via Football Scotland, the former Rangers man stated: "I wasn’t having him. He played in big games but I just didn’t see him do anything.

“He would run about, hardly get involved or hardly get a touch of the ball. He wouldn’t tackle and you’d see him almost get close to somebody, it almost looked like he was running on treacle. But the game at Dens Park, he looked like a player. He gets his goal, maybe a wee bit fortuitous. But after that he’s been great, he’s been brilliant."

Having ultimately ended the 2023/24 campaign with four goals and three assists, the 22-year-old looks set to kick on again this season following his £3.5m permanent capture.

Paulo Bernardo's 2024/25 campaign in numbers

The Almada-born starlet may only have one goal to his name so far this season, but what a goal it was, with the midfielder drawing his side level against Falkirk with a stunning volleyed effort.

That moment of quality served as a reminder of why the club were so keen to keep him at Celtic Park on a permanent basis, with the task now for Bernardo to force his way into the starting lineup consistently, alongside Callum McGregor and Reo Hatate.

The threat of Engels - and fellow new arrival Luke McCowan - is there, although, on recent evidence, it could be Bernardo who takes on O'Riley's mantle, having particularly shone in the Old Firm win earlier this month.

Bernardo's Old Firm performance 62 minutes 57 touches 76% pass accuracy 3 key passes 1 'big chance' created 1 'big chance' missed 4/4 dribbles completed 10/15 ground duels won 2/3 aerial duels won 14x possession lost Stats via Sofascore

That 3-0 triumph saw the Portuguese at his best, as he notably registered three key passes, won 12 duels and completed 100% of his attempted dribbles during his 62-minute showing.

A key pass is a pass that directly leads to a shot at the opponent's goal.

Such a statement display had his former critic, Sutton, positively purring, with the striker-turned-pundit backing Bernardo's credentials as the man to fill O'Riley's void:

'Bernardo said upon signing that he was after O’Riley’s shirt even if the Dane stayed and this was a polished performance which again suggests he’s got the tools.'

As Sutton stated, the player himself said earlier this summer that he was keen to take his teammate's place in the side - even if O'Riley were to stay - with the hope now that he can back up that confidence with a consistent run of positive performances.

All in all, it's fair to say that Bernardo has overcome that sticky start in green and white, emerging as a real key member of Rodgers' fiercely competitive midfield unit.