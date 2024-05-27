Celtic brought Brendan Rodgers back to Parkhead for a second spell in Glasgow last summer and decided to back him during the transfer window.

The Northern Irish head coach made nine permanent signings and brought in three players on loan across the summer and winter windows - adding 11 to his squad in total throughout the season.

However, Luis Palma (1489) was the only player to make the top 11 for minutes played in the Scottish Premiership for the Hoops this term, which does not suggest that Rodgers made a huge number of successful signings to bolster his starting XI.

Two of his best, in fact, came during the January window as Nicolas Kuhn and Adam Idah both made an impact after joining midway through the season, although the latter was the best of the two in the end.

Nicolas Kuhn's Celtic impact in 2024

The German forward was snapped up from Rapid Wien on a permanent deal in January and went on to show glimpses of quality during the second half of the campaign.

Kuhn ended up 16th in the squad for minutes played in the Premiership (783), despite coming in halfway through, and chipped in with two goals and two assists in 14 appearances.

23/24 Premiership Nicolas Kuhn Appearances 14 Goals 2 Assists 2 Big chances created 5 Key passes per game 1.3 Dribbles completed per game 1.4 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the 24-year-old forward was somewhat unfortunate to only end the season with two assists to his name in the league, as he created five 'big chances' for his teammates.

Despite his contributions to the team after coming over from Austria, Idah was the best signing made by Rodgers during the 2023/24 campaign.

Why Adam Idah was the best signing of the season

The Ireland international joined on loan from Norwich City and made a huge impact in the second half of the season, with his fantastic and clutch performances.

Rodgers hailed the forward as "immense" and claimed that he was a "catalyst" for Celtic during the final few months of the campaign, which is backed up by the number of vital goals he scored.

In the league, he scored a 92nd-minute penalty for Celtic to win 2-1 away at Hibernian, fired in off the bench against Rangers in the 3-3 draw at Ibrox, and scored twice off the bench to take the Hoops from 1-0 down to 2-1 up away at Motherwell.

Idah then, of course, scored the only goal of the game in the SFA Cup final with a 90th-minute winner against Rangers at Hampden Park on Saturday.

The £23k-per-week marksman stepped up in the big moments when it mattered most to win Celtic vital points, and a piece of silverware, with his well-timed and well-taken strikes - finding the back of the net eight times in 15 Premiership matches.

Despite joining in January, only Kyogo Furuhashi (14) and Matt O'Riley (18) scored more league goals for the Hoops, which also means that the 6 foot 3 titan scored more than any other new signing.

Overall, Idah was Rodgers' best signing of the campaign due to his consistently monumental impact in crucial moments to push his team to two trophies, and the club may now want to consider bringing him back for a second spell at the end of his loan deal.