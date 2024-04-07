Celtic are back in action in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon as they travel away from Parkhead to take on their closest rivals to keep their place at the top of the table.

A defeat at Ibrox would see the Hoops move two points behind Rangers, having played a game more than them, whereas a win would see them go four points clear.

Brendan Rodgers' side come into this match off the back of a 3-0 win over Livingston last time out, thanks to an own goal from Jamie Brandon and strikes from Paulo Bernado and Matt O'Riley.

The Bhoys have won five of their last six matches in all competitions and will be looking to carry that form into this massive top of the table clash this afternoon.

Rodgers may look to make alterations from that win over Livingston, however, as Kyogo Furuhashi had a particularly poor showing at the top end of the pitch.

The Northern Irish boss must now unleash Norwich City loanee Adam Idah over the Japan international to form a potentially lethal partnership with O'Riley in the final third.

Kyogo's performance against Livingston in numbers

The 29-year-old striker was selected to lead the line on the artificial pitch and struggled badly throughout the match before Idah was brought on to replace him during the second half.

Celtic will need every player to be at their best to ensure that they can get the better of their rivals and strengthen their chances of securing a third successive league title over them.

With this in mind, Kyogo should be dropped to the bench after his underwhelming, to say the least, display last time out with zero goals and zero assists in the 3-0 victory for the Scottish giants.

Kyogo Furuhashi Vs Livingston (31/03/2024) Minutes played 71 Sofascore rating 6.4 Goal contributions 0 Shots 4 Big chances missed 2 Key passes 0 Duels won 2/4 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Japanese forward had opportunities to find the back of the net, with two 'big chances' created for him by his teammates, but did not have the finishing quality to put them away.

This has been a common theme throughout the season for the former Vissel Kobe star. No Celtic player has underperformed their Expected Goals tally by more than his -4.21.

Kyogo has scored ten goals from 14.21 xG in the Premiership so far this season, and missed 20 'big chances' in total, which illustrates how wasteful he has been, as was the case again versus Livingston.

Why Adam Idah should start

Rodgers must now ditch the experienced striker to start the on-loan Ireland international, who has made a big impact in his short time at Parkhead so far.

He came off the bench to replace Kyogo last Sunday and made an instant impact with an assist for O'Riley's goal and Celtic's third strike in the 82nd minute.

Since his move from Norwich City at the end of last transfer window, Idah, who Rodgers dubbed an "incredible" talent, has racked up five goals and two assists in eight Premiership appearances for the Hoops, despite only starting four of those games.

He has scored five goals from an xG of 4.37, which includes a missed penalty away at Hearts, and this shows that the talented youngster has outperformed his xG so far.

Whereas, Kyogo has severely underperformed his xG and, on current form, is unlikely to take a chance if it comes his way, whilst Idah appears more likely to find the back of the net.

The 23-year-old Irishman, who scored six goals in 12 Championship starts during the first half of the campaign for Norwich, has been in lethal form for Celtic and should be given a chance to really make a name for himself against Rangers in what could be a season-defining match at Ibrox.

23/24 Premiership Kyogo Furuhashi Adam Idah Appearances 31 8 Goals 10 5 Minutes per goal 206 83 Assists 4 2 Aerial duel success rate 25% 71% Duel success rate 39% 50% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Canaries academy graduate is also a far better outlet for the side at the top end of the pitch due to his strength in duels, particularly in the air, in comparison to Kyogo.

This means that he is more of a handful for opposition defenders, who do not find it easy to get the better of him in physical contests during matches.

He could also form an exciting partnership with O'Riley at the top end of the pitch due to both his ability to finish chances created by the midfielder, as well as his quality as a creator for the Denmark international, which was on show against Livingston for the third goal.

Matt O'Riley's Celtic season in numbers

The former Fulham youngster positioned himself perfectly to fire into the back of the net from Idah's clever lay-off inside the box last weekend, for his 12th Premiership goal of the campaign.

O'Riley is the top scorer in the Hoops squad with his 12 strikes in 30 appearances in the division, to go along with his 11 assists - also the most of any player in the team.

The left-footed maestro, who has been directly involved in 23 goals in 30 Premiership games, has the ability to consistently contribute at the top end of the pitch as both a scorer and a creator of goals.

This means that the Danish playmaker, who has created ten 'big chances' in the division, has the finishing ability to score from chances that Idah creates, whilst also being able to tee up the Irish marksman to find the back of the net.

Therefore, they could be a terrific pairing due to their combined quality at the top end of the pitch, which could cause problems for the opposition's defence throughout the match.

Whereas, Kyogo's performance against Livingston did not cause any issues for the defence and Rangers could find it too easy to keep him quiet on his current form, which is why Idah should be unleashed.

Now, just imagine O'Riley and the £23k-per-week striker causing mayhem at Ibrox this afternoon to secure all three points for Rodgers' side.