Celtic have agreed personal terms with a £10m-rated ace ahead of a likely summer move to Parkhead, according to an update from Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Celtic pushing for late signings

Plenty of transfer rumours are still swirling when it comes to the Hoops, with a potential reunion with former hero Jota mooted over the weekend. The Portuguese could return to the Scottish Premiership champions on loan, as he looks to come back to British football after leaving for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad in 2023.

Celtic are also reportedly in talks to sign FC Augsburg youngster Arne Engels, with the 20-year-old considered an exciting young option who can come in and bolster the midfield options at Brendan Rodgers' disposal. He is keen on sealing a move to Parkhead, which can only bode well regarding a switch there.

Then there's Sheffield United centre-back Auston Trusty, who continues to stand out as a leading defensive target for the Hoops, potentially coming in as an ideal partner for Cameron Carter-Vickers, while Barcelona youngster Alex Valle looks set to join on loan to strengthen the full back ranks.

Another player who is in talks with Celtic is Los Angeles FC star Mateusz Bogusz, who has experience of the British game after playing for Leeds in the past, admittedly only making three appearances.

Celtic agree personal terms with new midfielder

According to Plettenberg on X, Celtic have now agreed personal terms with the £10m-rated Engels, as a summer move edges closer towards being completed. The versatile youngster has even informed his current club of his decision, although a fee has not been agreed between the sides yet.

It would now be a surprise if Engels wasn't a Celtic player come the end of this week. The Belgian has the potential to be a really effective signing for the Hoops in the coming years, having picked up 30 caps for Belgium's youth sides across four different age groups. That outlines his pedigree as a gifted young footballer who could mature into a real force in the years to come, and Rodgers could believe he can improve him significantly with his coaching expertise.

Engels is also versatile, which is a priceless attribute for a player to have in the modern game, with the youngster capable of thriving at right-back, on the right wing and especially in his preferred central midfield role, which is an added bonus.

If a deal for the Augsburg man is the final piece of business that Celtic do this summer, it would be the end of a successful summer window - one that has brought in the likes of Adam Idah, Paul Bernardo and Kasper Schmeichel.