Celtic are reportedly ahead of Rangers in the battle to sign an impressive player who "does everything" on the pitch, but Premier League clubs are also thought to be keen.

Celtic cup final & transfer news

The Hoops are preparing for their final game of a long and successful season this weekend, with one more trophy up for grabs after their Scottish Premiership title success. Brendan Rodgers' side take on Rangers in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday afternoon, as they look to get one over on their rivals once again.

Once the dust has settled after the campaign, attention will primarily turn to the transfer market this summer, as Celtic look to make an already impressive squad even more formidable.

The agent of Shakhtar Donetsk full-back Irakli Azarovi has claimed that the Hoops want to seal a move for him at the end of the season, with interest also emerging from France and Italy. The 22-year-old is an 18-time capped Georgia international, and could provide strong competition at left-back.

Joe Hart's retirement this summer means it is imperative that a new goalkeeper comes in, too, and VfL Wolfsburg stopper Koen Casteels has emerged as one strong target. He is far from the only option, however, and some reports have linked Liverpool ace Caoimhin Kelleher with a switch to Parkhead, should he want to stop being an understudy to Alisson at Anfield.

Celtic eyeing forward who "does everything"

According to a new transfer update from FotMob, Celtic are interested in signing Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski in the summer window.

The report states that the Hoops are "ahead of arch-rivals Rangers in the race" to snap up the 24-year-old, but it may not be easy for them to get their man. That's because a "host of clubs across the European continent are closely following" him, with "at least five of them expressing serious interest". His "preference is to move to the English Premier League".

Miovski is a mouthwatering option for Celtic this summer, with the North Macedonia international impressing so much for Aberdeen, proving to be one of the standout attacking players in the Scottish Premiership this season. He scored 16 times in the competition in 2023/24, with only three individuals bagging more, one of which was Matt O'Riley (18).

Former Scotland international Billy Dodds heaped praise on the striker earlier in the campaign, saying: "I really like Miovski. How he played against England, you’re stepping up the levels and notching up the standard of football, then seeing him today, seeing him throughout the season. You get some people who don’t join in the game, don’t link up, but score goals. Others you see not scoring goals but they link up. This guy does everything."

With O'Riley's future up in the air, and the Dane not a striker anyway, more firepower is required at Celtic this summer, and if Rangers end up signing Lawrence Shankland from Hearts, as has been mooted, Miovski could be the perfect alternative for the Hoops.