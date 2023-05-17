BBC pundit Alan Hutton has called into question some of the current backup defensive options at Celtic, telling Football Insider that it's a "worry" for boss Ange Postecoglou heading into the transfer window.

What happened in the Old Firm?

The Scottish Premiership side have once more conquered all-comers in the domestic league this campaign, with the club bagging first-place and the title for the second season in a row. Their current haul of 95 points has seen off second-placed Rangers and ensured that more silverware heads to Parkhead.

In addition to that, boss Ange Postecoglou has also claimed the Scottish League Cup again this campaign. It means the manager has now taken his trophy haul to a total of four in two seasons in charge - and he will no doubt be hoping to challenge again on all fronts when the next campaign rolls around.

However, their most recent fixture to Rangers ended in a humbling 3-0 defeat, with Celtic opting to make a number of changes to their starting eleven. The rotation didn't pay off though and the club were unable to pick up the three points.

Now, pundit Alan Hutton has spoken to Football Insider and feels that it perhaps showcases a need for better depth at Parkhead for next season - especially with the club set to compete in both domestic cups, the league and in Europe.

Speaking about the game and the changes, Hutton said: "There was not much on this game but it was an opportunity for the manager to assess the rest of his squad.

“I do not think Bernabei is at it, I do not think he is ever going to dislodge Taylor. Kobayashi I thought struggled, he got out-muscled by [John] Souttar for one of the goals. Johnston has come in and really hit the ground running so it has been difficult for Ralston.

“I do not like using the term second string but it was a little bit and they could not quite match to the levels of who they are trying to replace. So it probably is a bit of a worry for the manager."

Will Celtic sign anyone over the summer?

The club will likely not lose too much sleep after the loss, with the title already wrapped up this season. However, Postecoglou may have been able to identify areas that he feels may need improvement in the upcoming transfer window and it may have given him a good action plan.

It means that, with the season coming to an end, the manager will be able to address any weaknesses and strengthen his squad where he feels it is necessary. The Scottish Premiership side have already been linked with Eduvie Ikoba, who currently plays in the Hungarian league and they've also been keeping an eye on Ryotaro Ito according to reports.

Ange Postecoglou and Mark Lawwell will know who they want this summer then and having seen where they need to improve, will be keen to get transfers done during the close season.