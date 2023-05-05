Celtic defender Alistair Johnston could miss the remainder of the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season with an ankle injury, according to reports.

What's the latest injury news on Johnston?

The Hoops right-back only arrived in Glasgow from Montreal back in January, but during his 18 appearances to date, has flourished under the leadership of Ange Postecoglou having already become his top-performing defensive player at Parkhead.

The Canadian international, however, sustained an ankle injury during the 1-0 Scottish Cup victory over Rangers last weekend and was spotted in a boot on crutches following the conclusion of the game which will have no doubt caused plenty of concern among supporters.

The Australian boss revealed after the game that he was unsure of the specific extent of the 24-year-old’s problem but admitted that it was likely to be “significant” having needed to be substituted, and an unfortunate in-depth update on his situation has now emerged.

According to Daily Record Sport, Johnston is set to be ruled out of action for “three to four weeks”, with a best and worst case scenario in place dependent on how he “reacts to treatment”. The Bhoys star will definitely be unavailable for the potential title-decider vs Hearts on Sunday and there’s a chance that he “could miss” the “bulk” of the four remaining league games of the campaign after that, but he is expected to be “pushing” to return for the Scottish Cup final vs Inverness on June 3.

Will Johnston's absence be a blow for Celtic?

Celtic have Cameron Carter-Vickers also ruled out for the rest of the season to undergo surgery, and Johnston could be set to follow in his footsteps so it’ll definitely be a blow for Postecoglou to have to end the term without two of his best defenders.

The Vancouver native, who is renowned for putting in “blood and thunder” performances according to journalist Chris Smith, was averaging 1.8 tackles and 1.2 key passes per league game prior to his absence, via WhoScored, but is also capable of contributing to his side’s efforts in the final third.

He has posted three goal contributions (two assists and one goal) since joining and has whipped a total of 36 crosses into the box so is always looking to create chances for his attacking teammates when bursting down the flank, therefore, it will be a massive boost when he stages his comeback.