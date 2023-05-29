Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou could secure his fifth trophy in charge of the club by defeating Inverness in the final of the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

The Hoops head coach has won the Scottish Premiership and the League Cup twice each and now has the chance to add another cup to his collection, after failing to lift it in his debut campaign.

Since arriving at the club in the summer of 2021, the Australian boss has been a huge success and his "exceptional" work in the transfer market has played a significant role in that, as hailed by club legend, Scott Brown.

Postecoglou has landed a number of excellent signings and one of his first was Greek centre-forward Giorgos Giakoumakis, who joined in the manager's first window.

The number nine produced 13 goals and one assist in 11 Premiership starts in 2021/22 before scoring six times in four starts in the current campaign prior to moving to MLS side Atlanta United in January.

Giakoumakis arrived after scoring 26 goals in 30 starts in the Eredivisie for VVV-Venlo and the head coach could now repeat the blinder he played with the 28-year-old by swooping to sign another Greek international from the Dutch top-flight - Anastasios Douvikas.

Who is Anastasios Douvikas?

He is a 23-year-old centre-forward who currently plays for FC Utrecht in the Eredivisie and has been linked with a possible move to Parkhead this summer, with his club hoping to land a fee in the region of €12m (£10m).

The "sharp" - as he was dubbed by journalist Josh Bunting - striker, who has been capped 15 times by Greece, has scored 19 goals and provided four assists in 24 league starts in the 2022/23 campaign and has significantly improved from the previous season.

He scored nine goals and assisted three in 28 starts in the top flight in 2021/22 and this suggests that the young forward is developing and improving with more experience, which suggests that Celtic could make a good investment by bringing him in as a potential future star for the club.

Douvikas created seven 'big chances' for his teammates this term and ranks in the top 29% of players in his position in the Men's Next Eight Competitions over the last 365 days for successful take-ons and progressive carries per 90, which suggests that there is far more to his game than just goalscoring as he can create for others and drive the team forward on the ball.

Giakoumakis scored once every 1.15 starts on average in his final campaign in the division and Douvikas' record is very similar as the ace has averaged a strike every 1.26 starts on average for Utrecht.

Therefore, Celtic could find another prolific Greek centre-forward, who does not need many starts to find the back of the net, to complement Kyogo Furuhashi by swooping to sign the Utrecht marksman in the coming months.