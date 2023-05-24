Celtic centre-forward Kyogo Furuhashi was honoured with the Scottish Premiership Player of the Season award this week as a reward for his sublime performances in the division this term.

The Japan international has plundered 25 goals in 34 outings in the top-flight and has found the back of the net 14 more times than any of his teammates have, which highlights how much they have relied on him at the top end of the pitch.

Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis had provided support to the 28-year-old prior to his move to the MLS in January. The former Eredivisie star scored six goals in 21 Premiership appearances in the first half of the current campaign after he managed 13 in 21 outings in 2021/22.

Ange Postecoglou brought in centre-forward Hyeon-gyu Oh in a £2.5m deal in January to replace Giakoumakis but the 22-year-old has struggled to find his feet since making the move.

He has scored three goals in 14 matches in the Scottish top-flight and the Australian head coach could brutally ditch the attacker and make him the third-choice option up front by swooping to sign Anastasios Douvikas.

Who is Anastasios Douvikas?

The 23-year-old striker is a prolific marksman who currently plays for FC Utrecht in the Dutch Eredivisie and is a reported transfer target for Celtic this summer, according to reports in the Netherlands (via The Sun).

He is valued at around €12m (£10m) and his form in the 2022/23 campaign explains why his club hold him in such a high regard, and why the Hoops are eyeing a swoop for him.

Douvikas has scored 18 goals and provided four assists in 31 Eredivisie appearances this term. He has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.03 and created seven 'big chances' for his teammates in that time.

This means that the Greek machine has been directly involved in a goal for Utrecht once every 1.40 matches in the league, which shows that the ace is providing quality in front of goal on a regular basis.

Oh, meanwhile, has averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.66 in his 14 Premiership outings.

The South Korean dud has created one 'big chances' and registered zero assists to go along with his three goals, which works out as a direct goal contribution every 4.66 games - far less frequently than the reported Hoops target.

Writer Martin del Palacio Langer hailed Douvikas' exploits in the Eredivisie this season as "extraordinary" and the aforementioned statistics back that up.

His form has been significantly better than the new Celtic recruit's in Scotland and this suggests that Postecoglou could brutally ditch the ex-Bluewings striker from being back-up to Kyogo by signing the Greek international, who has the potential to offer more goals and creativity, this summer.