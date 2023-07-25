Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has been backed by the club since his return to Parkhead as the Northern Irish tactician has been able to make four first-team signings to date.

Who have Celtic signed this summer?

The Scottish Sun previously reported that the head coach would be given a £30m transfer budget to bolster his squad during the summer transfer window.

So far, an undisclosed chunk of that has been spent on Norwegian midfielder Odin Thiago Holm and Australia international Marco Tilio, alongside South Korean duo Kyeok-kyu Kwon and Hyun-jun Yang.

This means that Rodgers has moved swiftly to add players to his midfield options as all four of those gems either play in the middle of the park or out wide predominantly.

The Hoops could yet add a third striker to their roster to compete with Kyogo Furuhashi and Hyeon-gyu Oh and one centre-forward who has been linked with the club this year is Anastasios Douvikas, who has reportedly been valued at £6.9m.

How many goals did Anastasios Douvikas score last season?

Goals were not hard to come by for the Greek international throughout the 2022/23 campaign as he found the back of the net 19 times in 24 Eredivisie starts for FC Utrecht.

Meanwhile, Kyogo was the only Celtic player who scored more than 11 Scottish Premiership goals last season as the Japan international plundered an outstanding 27 strikes.

However, it is Douvikas' creativity that could make him an interesting signing for Celtic as Rodgers could instantly unlock new addition Hyun-jun Yang by pairing the South Korea U23 international with the Utrecht ace.

The former Gangwon star is a goalscoring winger who provides more of a threat with his ability to find the net than he does as a creator from out wide.

During the 2022 K League 1 campaign, Yang scored eight goals and created five in 33 starts.

This shows that the 21-year-old prospect has the potential to be a reliable scorer for Rodgers as only two current Hoops players - Liel Abada (ten) and Kyogo (27) - managed more than eight Premiership goals last season.

Having a striker with the ability to create opportunities for his fellow attackers could benefit the recent arrival as it would provide him with the chances he needs in front of goal to make a mark in Scotland.

Douvikas is a player who has proven himself to be capable of being that type of centre-forward as the 23-year-old forward created seven 'big chances' in 24 Eredivisie starts last term, which came after he produced seven in 28 league starts during the 2021/22 campaign.

Whereas, Kyogo created one 'big chance' in 31 Premiership starts and Oh managed one in 16 appearances after his move to the club in January.

This suggests that Douvikas would provide far more creativity from a no.9 position than any of the head coach's current options in that role.

Therefore, the "sharp" - as he was once dubbed by journalist Josh Bunting - marksman could be the perfect foil for Yang due to his knack for setting up others for 'big chances' in front of goal to give them a great opportunity to score, whilst also being able to carry a significant threat of his own.