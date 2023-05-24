Celtic's hopes of landing Anastasios Douvikas may have taken a blow, with their Old Firm rivals set to try and halt any bid for the striker with a move of their own, according to TEAMtalk.

Are Celtic signing Anastasios Douvikas?

The Scottish Premiership side have once more stormed to the league title, having put enough distance between themselves and the rest of the pack to claim the league title. It marks the second successive campaign in which they have claimed the trophy - and it comes alongside a victory in the Scottish League Cup final, too.

Boss Ange Postecoglou now has four trophies in only two campaigns during his time at the club, with the treble just one victory away ahead of the Scottish Cup final next Saturday. The manager will now want to continue to challenge on all fronts with his team - and that will likely involve investing in some more talent this summer transfer window.

One name that has been on the radar is that of Anastasios Douvikas, who is currently plying his trade in the Dutch Eredivisie with FC Utrecht. The player has bagged a superb 18 goals in 31 games so far this campaign, with four assists to boot. It means that he has a goal contribution rate of 22 this season - an average of 0.97 goals or assists per 90 minutes, nearly one or the other every single game.

They were hopeful that business could be done and that they might be able to incorporate Vasilis Barkas in a deal. With the goalkeeper now playing for Utrecht on a loan deal and Celtic willing to sell, they felt that a deal could be done to allow him to stay and for Douvikas to go the other way.

However, a new report from TEAMtalk suggests that business might not be as straightforward as that for the Scottish club. That's because rivals Rangers also plan to make a move for the striker and want to swoop in by sealing a deal for the player - which would strengthen their own side.

Who is Tasos Douvikas?

The striker has burst onto the scene with his goal tally in the Netherlands this season, with his current total of 18 being the best that he has managed in his career to date.

It isn't a flash in the pan though, with Douvikas having produced another respectable total of 12 goal contributions during his first campaign with Utrecht. Prior to that, he had 11 in 30 in the Greek league with former club Volos NFC - showing that he is well capable of adapting to a different style of play in a different country and can still produce the goods.

Celtic will be hoping that they can still add him to their own forward line next season - but it seems their rivals might be trying to stop that from happening for them.