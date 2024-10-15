Celtic are keen to get ahead in their transfer planning for 2025, and have identified a potential new addition, with both the player and his club keen to see the move go through, according to a fresh report.

Celtic flying high again

Fresh off the back of their double success in last season's Scottish Premiership and Cup, Celtic again look well-placed to fight for major honours domestically. Brendan Rodgers' side sit five points clear of Rangers after seven games, having thrashed their Old Firm rivals 3-0 at Celtic Park already this season.

Perhaps surprisingly, they are being matched by Aberdeen so far, who have also won all seven of their opening Scottish Premiership games and are only behind Celtic on goal difference, albeit considerably so. With just a single goal conceded so far this campaign, Rodgers' side remain far and away favourites to lift the league title once more come the end of the season.

The story is somewhat different in Europe though; after thrashing Slovan Bratislava 5-1 on the opening night of their Champions League campaign, Rodgers' side were on the end of a worse thrashing themselves.

A Karim Adeyemi hat-trick and some woeful defending from the Scots saw them fall to a 7-1 defeat against last season's finalists Borussia Dortmund, a result that brought plenty of Celtic fans crashing firmly back down to Earth, reminding them just how big the gulf across the continent remains. Now, they have been handed some much-needed good news in a move that could help close that gap.

All roads lead to Celtic for defender

That comes as former Celtic defender and captain Kieran Tierney may finally complete a long-awaited return to Scotland, five years after leaving the club. The Bhoys skipper joined Arsenal in a deal worth £25m after cementing his status as a club legend, helping them win a "treble treble" amid five consecutive Scottish League titles.

Kieran Tierney at Celtic Games 170 Goals 8 Assists 37 Yellow Cards 10

However, his time in north London has only gone downhill - largely due to injuries - and after a loan away at Real Sociedad he is now in the final two years of his £110,000 a week deal at the Emirates Stadium.

An injury picked up at EURO 2024 with Scotland prevented a summer departure, but a January or summer 2025 move seems almost certain given Tierney is now well down in Mikel Arteta's pecking order. A return to Celtic has long been mooted, but given the finances required to take him north of the border it was unlikely earlier in his contract.

However, now that has changed, according to a report from TBR Football. They claim that "Arsenal are ready to let the Scot leave on loan", a deal which Celtic are interested in.

Better yet, it is added that the Gunners "would be open to a deal that would make it possible for Celtic to complete a permanent move" in the future, while Tierney himself "has made a move back to Glasgow his priority" in a bid to revitalise his career, with all three parties ready to get a deal done.

Though Celtic are well stocked at left-back as it stands, the chance to bring back a club legend may be too good to turn down.