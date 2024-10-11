Celtic and Brendan Rodgers are eyeing a new 20-year-old gem who has been compared to former Argentina great Angel Di Maria, according to a fresh transfer claim.

Celtic strong in Scottish Premiership but suffer Dortmund defeat

The Hoops still look nailed-on favourites to win yet another Scottish Premiership title this season, having won all seven games in the competition, sitting top of the league in the process. While Aberdeen are level on points with them at the moment, it would be a surprise if they remained in the hunt all the way through the campaign, with Rangers the biggest threat five points behind.

Celtic's limitations have been exposed in the Champions League, however, with a 7-1 defeat away to Borussia Dortmund one of the most dispiriting results they have suffered in a long time.

Granted, they won their opening match in Europe's most prestigious tournament, seeing off Slovan Bratislava in a 5-2 victory, but more quality could be needed for Rodgers' side to be a genuine force in Europe.

The January transfer window will offer Celtic the chance to make new signings, at which point they will hopefully still be in the Champions League, and they have been linked with a move for a hugely exciting talent.

Celtic eyeing gem with "a lot of personality"

According to a new report from The Boot Room, Celtic are now eyeing Midtjylland forward Dario Osorio, as they battle rivals Rangers for a fresh transfer target.

The two Scottish giants "admire" the 20-year-old, but there is also believed to be plenty of interest from Premier League clubs, with Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Wolves and Newcastle United all mentioned as potential suitors.

Osorio is a young player with such a high ceiling, so the idea of Celtic beating many top clubs to his signature is a mouthwatering prospect. The fact that the young attacker has been likened to Di Maria immediately bodes well, with the Argentina one of the best and most successful wingers of his generation, winning the 2022 World Cup and many other trophies in his career.

Meanwhile, Chile legend Alexis Sanchez has heaped praise on his compatriot, saying: "Dario has a lot of personality and that is important. You need that to play for the national team and at the highest level. Gary Medel and Arturo Vidal once had it and he has it, too."

Osorio has scored 11 goals in 40 appearances for Midtjylland and has also netted once in 13 caps for Chile, and the fact that he still has so many years ahead of him means he should only mature into a more complete player over time.

Predominantly a right-sided attacking player, the youngster has proven himself in the Europa League this season, scoring once in two outings, and Rodgers could be viewing him as a long-term addition who can make his squad even more formidable moving forward.