Off to the perfect start in the Scottish Premiership, Celtic and Brendan Rodgers have now reportedly a midfielder their priority target after agreeing a deal to welcome Adam Idah on a permanent basis.

Celtic transfer news

Hoping to make it a fourth consecutive Scottish Premiership title win, Celtic couldn't have asked for a better start, beating Kilmarnock 4-0 on the opening day, before easing past Hibs with a 2-0 victory. Securing two wins from two whilst watching on as Rangers stuttered to a draw and a narrow victory, Rodgers will have every confidence that his side can keep hold of their crown once again this season.

Not resting on their laurels, however, those at Celtic Park still have work to do in the transfer market, which has reportedly started with the pending arrival of Adam Idah and may well end with a Bundesliga gem.

The Hoops have reportedly agreed a deal worth £9.5m to sign the Norwich City forward on a permanent basis after an impressive loan spell last season. A deal that has been rumoured for some time, Celtic will undoubtedly be delighted to have taken a key step towards completing the move.

Meanwhile, after Idah, the Bhoys have reportedly been eyeing another reinforcement. According to Football Transfers, Rodgers and Celtic have made a move to sign Arne Engels from Augsburg this month a top priority. The 20-year-old central midfielder has impressed in the Bundesliga and could now be on his way to Scotland.

"Brilliant" Engels could partner O'Riley

Signing both Idah and Engels in the final weeks of the transfer window could be the perfect way for Celtic to end their summer, especially if they also manage to keep hold of Matt O'Riley amid interest from Atalanta. Should O'Riley stay put, Rodgers could hand him an ideal partner at the heart of his Celtic side in the form of Engels, who still has plenty of higher levels to reach at just 20 years old.

Bundesliga and European pundit Ronan Murphy certainly believes that the Bhoys should pursue the Belgian's signature, saying that Engels would be a "brilliant signing for Celtic".

Managing five goal involvements from midfield last season, Engels' impressive traits range from his progressive passing ability to the number of ball recoveries that he records per 90. According to FBref, the midfielder managed 3.33 progressive passes and 3.91 ball recoveries per 90 last season. Those numbers, on top of his eye for a goal involvement, make him one to watch.