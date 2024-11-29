Celtic and Brendan Rodgers are eyeing two new attacking signings when the January transfer window opens, according to a fresh transfer claim.

Latest Celtic news

The Hoops return to Scottish Premiership action this weekend, following their respectable 1-1 draw at home to Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Celtic welcome Ross County to Parkhead as they look to continue their table-topping form, with a two-point lead over Aberdeen currently and a game in hand. Victory is to be expected for Rodgers' men, considering their opponents are eighth in the table, but the hosts must not take them for granted, showing ruthlessness in the title race instead.

In terms of transfer rumours, highly-rated young Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller continues to be linked with a move to the Hoops, but Newcastle United and Rangers are believed to be providing competition, too.

Celtic and their biggest rivals are also reportedly locking horns to sign Brighton striker Evan Ferguson in January, with a loan move for the Republic of Ireland mooted. Despite being seen as a young player with a massive future in the game, his playing time has been limited this season, with only one Premier League start coming his way.

Celtic eyeing two attacking signings in January

According to reliable reporters of The Daily Mail Stephen McGowan, John McGarry and Paul Forsyth, Celtic want to sign a left-sided attacking player and a third-choice striker in the January window, as Rodgers looks to bolster his attacking options.

The update states that the Hoops have "£77million burning a hole in their bank account", with cash there to spend midway through the season.

This is an update that will excite Celtic supporters, not least the financial aspect, which suggests that they are in a healthy situation in that department currently. The Hoops already have great attacking depth at their disposal, but bringing in a new winger and striker will only increase their chances of having a season to remember.

As the report points out, these two additions wouldn't necessarily be seen as guaranteed starters, by any means, with the likes of Daizen Maeda and James Forest strong left-sided options already, and Kyogo Furuhashi and Adam Idah great choices for Rodgers leading the line.

These new signings would allow Rodgers to rotate more as a busy season goes on, however, allowing players to remain fresh well into the campaign, hopefully across all competitions.

While winning yet another Scottish Premiership title is clearly hugely important for Celtic, their main aim has to be to reach the Champions League knockout rounds. They sit in 20th place after five matches in the competition this season, accumulating eight points in that time, which would be good enough to seal a place in the playoffs, as things stand.

Missing out on them entirely and finishing in the bottom-12 places would be a huge shame at this point, and fresh faces in the New Year could only aid the Hoops in their quest.