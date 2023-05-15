Scottish champions Celtic endured a day to forget in Saturday's Old Firm derby away to bitter rivals Rangers, with the treble hopefuls suffering a disappointing 3-0 defeat to slip to just their second league loss of the campaign.

While the result ultimately matters little in the grand scheme of things with the title having already been wrapped up by the Parkhead outfit, manager Ange Postecoglou will still have been deeply frustrated to see his side produce such an uncharacteristically poor display.

Among those to have perhaps let the side down was summer signing, Alexandro Bernabei, with the promising Argentine having formed part of what was a rather shaky, second-string backline, in the absence of the likes of Cameron Carter-Vickers, Alistair Johnston and Greg Taylor.

With the latter man dropping to the bench, Bernabei had been afforded a rare chance to impress at Ibrox, albeit with the £3.75m addition ultimately looking 'uncomfortable' and 'unsettled' throughout, as per Football Scotland's Mark Hendry, having notably lost possession on 27 occasions as a marker of his woes.

As ex-Hoops star Kris Commons noted in his Daily Mail column following the match - as per The Scotsman - the 22-year-old has proven a 'disappointing signing' thus far, having been unable to dislodge Taylor as the first-choice pick.

Although the former Lanus man still has time on his side to turn things around in Glasgow, the 5 foot 7 speedster should perhaps be wary of sliding down the pecking order even further amid his recent struggles, particularly with teenage sensation, Matthew Anderson, having been tipped to make his mark on the first-team sooner rather than later.

Who is Celtic's Matthew Anderson?

The exciting 19-year-old has only recently come to wider attention after receiving notable praise from Postecoglou back in January, with the Greek-Aussie stating that the club have "high hopes" for the young left-back, following the news that he had signed a new contract extension at the club until 2025.

The former Yokohama F Marinos boss also claimed at the time that the youth starlet was among those who "over the course of the next sort of six to 12 months" will "start to make an impact at first-team level."

A chance to impress in the senior ranks has yet to emerge for the 'B' team skipper, although Anderson can take encouragement from the recent promotions of both Rocco Vata and Ben Summers, with the latter pair showcasing that there is a pathway to the first-team squad.

The Scotland U21 international has been highly-regarded for a number of years now having previously been the subject of interest from Leeds United back in 2021, with Blantyre Soccer Academy chief Jimmy Whelan stating that the full-back is the "real deal" and "one to watch".

Whelan also went as far as to suggest that the £480-per-week teen "could be like Kieran Tierney" and go on to establish himself at Celtic Park, having thus far shown his quality in the academy with four goals and five assists in 30 games across all fronts this season - a better record than what Bernabei has achieved in the first team (one goal and three assists).

That attacking prowess should well have piqued the interest of Postecoglou, with Anderson potentially not too far away from making a senior bow - particularly following Bernabei's high profile, Ibrox woes.