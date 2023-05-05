Ange Postecoglou arrived at Celtic in the summer of 2021 after the Hoops had failed to win the Scottish Premiership title in the previous campaign and the head coach has been phenomenal in the last two years.

The Australian boss won the league title, losing once in the process, in his debut season with the club and currently has the team in first place with five matches left to play.

One of the keys to his success in Scotland has been his superb work in the transfer market - bringing in the likes of Kyogo Furuhashi, Cameron Carter-Vickers, and Jota.

One signing the Celtic boss has struck gold with has been winger Liel Abada, who arrived as one of his first signings for a fee of £3.5m in 2021.

How has Liel Abada performed for Celtic?

The Israel international been a terrific performer for the club over the last two seasons and has turned out to be an exceptional addition by Postecoglou.

In his debut year at Parkhead, the wizard racked up 15 goals and 11 assists in 54 appearances in all competitions - including ten goals and seven assists in 36 Premiership matches.

The Scottish PFA awarded him the Young Player of the Year gong at the end of the campaign, which illustrates how impressive the devastating gem was in comparison to his peers.

This season, Abada has scored 12 times and assisted seven in 41 outings for the Hoops and has continued to be a reliable attacking option for the boss to call upon.

How much is Liel Abada worth?

Last month, Football Insider reported that the Hoops are expecting the 21-year-old forward to seal a transfer away from the club at the end of the season and are willing to accept an offer of up to £10m.

He has reportedly rejected an offer to extend his contract with the Scottish giants and that could lead to him ending his two-year stay in Scotland ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

A £10m sale would, however, represent a 186% profit on the £3.5m they paid to sign him just two years ago, which shows that the club and Postecoglou hit the "jackpot" - as the signing alongside Jota was haile by scout Jacek Kulig - by bringing him to the club.

Kulig also once stated that Abada was "worth every penny" for the Hoops and the magician's excellent statistics over the last two seasons back that claim up, as the winger has been able to provide goals and assists on a regular basis despite his young age.

His form on the pitch and his soaring market value prove that Postecoglou played a masterclass in bringing him to Scotland in 2021 and the Australian should be hoping for similar success in the upcoming windows.