Former Celtic head coach Ange Postecoglou enjoyed a trophy-filled two years of management during his time with the Scottish giants.

How many trophies did Postecoglou win with Celtic?

The Australian tactician, who joined Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur earlier this year, plundered five pieces of silverware in two seasons with the Bhoys.

Trophy Season won Scottish Premiership 21/22 Scottish League Cup 21/22 Scottish Premiership 22/23 Scottish League Cup 22/23 Scottish Cup 22/23

Postecoglou won the league and cup double during his debut campaign in Scottish football before he masterminded a domestic treble throughout the 2022/23 season.

His exceptional ability to pick out gems in the transfer market played a crucial role in that success as the likes of Jota, Kyogo Furuhashi, Cameron Carter-Vickers, and Matt O'Riley were all key players who were brought in by the now-Spurs chief.

Jota, in particular, was a masterstroke of a signing by the former Hoops boss as he ended up making the club a significant profit after an impressive two years at Parkhead.

How much was Jota worth at Benfica?

FootballTransfers placed his Expected Transfer Value (xTV) at €3.4m (£2.9m) by the time that Benfica decided to send him out on loan to the Scottish giants in the summer of 2021.

He was allowed to leave the Portuguese side after a difficult start to life in professional football as the exciting winger struggled to provide attacking quality on a regular basis.

Jota scored nine goals and assisted eight in 47 games for their B team to earn himself a step up to the senior squad but he then failed to replicate that form. Instead, the young ace managed just two goals and three assists in 34 first-team outings for Benfica, which included zero goals in 23 Liga Portugal clashes.

He then spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan to Real Valladolid and the struggles continued. The 5 foot 9 forward averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.66 and contributed with one goal and zero assists or 'big chances' created in 17 LaLiga outings throughout the year.

How did Jota perform for Celtic?

Despite his poor form for Benfica and Valladolid, Postecoglou opted to snap up the talented whiz on an initial loan deal for Celtic ahead of the 2021/22 season.

This turned out to be an inspired piece of business from the Australian boss as Jota went on to have his breakout season as a professional for the Hoops.

The Portuguese gem averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.56 across 29 Scottish Premiership outings for the head coach, which was the third-highest score within the squad - only behind Ryan Christie and David Turnbull.

Jota finally proved himself to be capable of scoring and assisting goals on a regular basis from out wide as he contributed with ten goals and ten assists in the top-flight.

Only Giorgos Giakoumakis (13) and Kyogo Furuhashi (12) found the back of the net more frequently than the Benfica loanee and no other player reached double figures for assists, which highlights how important he was to Postecoglou's attack.

His sensational form for Celtic led to the club deciding to activate their option to sign him on a permanent basis for a reported transfer fee of £6.5m, with the exciting ace putting pen to paper on a five-year contract at Parkhead.

How much is Jota worth now?

The 24-year-old sensation is currently valued at £25m as that is the reported fee that Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad splashed out to secure his services from the Hoops this summer.

This means that his value soared by 285% on the initial £6.5m that the Bhoys spent to sign him from Benfica, which shows that Postecoglou hit the jackpot with him as the deal to snap him up ended up making the club a healthy profit after just one year in Scotland on a permanent basis.

The Australian boss was able to identify a promising young player and used his coaching ability to turn him into a mega-money asset for the Scottish giants, which they cashed in on to fund a summer spending spree under Brendan Rodgers with nine new signings this year.

Why was Jota worth that much?

Al Ittihad moved to sign the Portugal U21 international after he enjoyed a stunning 2022/23 campaign with the Hoops as a consistent threat at the top end of the pitch.

Jota averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.45 and this was the highest score within the squad, which suggests that he was Postecoglou's outstanding performer over the course of the season as he averaged a higher rating than the likes of O'Riley, Kyogo, Carter-Vickers, and Callum McGregor.

The promising phenom once again showcased his ability to score and assist goals with regularity as he plundered 11 goals and 11 assists in 33 Scottish Premiership matches.

Only Kyogo (27) scored more league goals for Celtic and only O'Riley (12) provided more assists than Jota, who produced 1.9 key passes per game and racked up 13 'big chances' for his teammates in total.

The £25m-rated ace, who was once lauded as a "revelation" by former Scotland manager Alex McLeish, also caught the eye with his performances in the Champions League.

He averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.40 across four appearances in Europe's premier cup competition, which was the highest within the squad, as he chipped in with two goals and 2.3 key passes per match.

These statistics show that Jota was able to provide consistently brilliant performances for Celtic in domestic and European action as a winger who could provide quality in the final third week-in-week-out.

The former Benfica prospect failed to make the grade in Portugal or Spain but Postecoglou's system and coaching clearly got the best out of the phenomenal talent, which allowed him to thrive and develop in Scotland.

This meant that Celtic got two sensational years of excellent from him off the pitch before being able to rake in a significant profit for his services by selling him to Al Ittihad for £25m.

Therefore, Postecoglou hit the jackpot for the Hoops with the initial decision to sign him in spite of his poor form in two countries prior to his move to Scotland.

Hopefully, some of the nine new additions by Rodgers this summer are able to be as successful as Jota was during his time at Parkhead.