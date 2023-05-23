Celtic have 'no interest' in letting manager Ange Postecoglou depart the club despite interest from south of the border due to his impressive work in Scotland, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest news involving Ange Postecoglou?

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that Postecoglou was on a four-man shortlist to replace Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur, stating on Twitter: "Negotiations between Nagelsmann and Tottenham have not resumed, at this stage. No changes: he'd only consider the job with supportive sporting director. Arne Slot, concrete option discussed internally; while Luis Enrique, Amorim and Postecoglou remain on Levy list."

Football Insider have also claimed that Postecoglou is 'wanted' by Spurs and Leeds United and that Celtic 'fear' that the 57-year-old may join an 'elite' Premier League club this summer.

He is on a 12-month rolling contract at Parkhead, meaning every day his deal stands at having a year to run, a model that Celtic have operated with over the years with numerous different bosses.

Nevertheless, Postecoglou did make some telling comments on his future earlier this year, as per The Sun, following his side's 2-1 victory over Rangers to secure the Viaplay Cup trophy, stating: “When people say, ‘He’s going to go down the road or somewhere else with the first offer he gets’, it’s not how I’m wired, it’s not how I think. For me, what it’s about is just trying to leave a mark wherever I am. I have done that with every football club I have been at. I want to do that at this club too and that is all that consumes me. I don’t think about the next step or I need to go somewhere else, or I need to do this or I need to consider other things."

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that it is inevitable that Postecoglou will attract Premier League interest due to the job he has done at Celtic.

Jones told FFC: "Obviously, Celtic have got no interest in hearing about any of these rumours. They love what he's been able to build, It'd be a massive loss and they don't want to entertain any of this and rightly so. They're in a good moment, but it's inevitable that any manager that does well at Celtic or Rangers starts to get linked to jobs in the Premier League and there is genuine interest along the way, so it's part and parcel of the football food chain, unfortunately."

What has Ange Postecoglou achieved at Celtic?

Postecoglou has won four trophies from a possible five at Celtic, including back-to-back Scottish Premiership titles and is one game away from making it five from six at the Scottish giants if his side can defeat Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup final in early June, which would also net the Hoops a record-breaking eighth domestic treble in their history.

Inheriting a side that finished 25 points behind Rangers in 2020/21, the former Australia national team coach has managed to enact a rapid-fire turnaround at Parkhead.

Recruitment has been a real area of strength for Postecoglou, having brought in players such as Kyogo Furuhashi, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Jota under his guise, who have all gone on to be major players in his reign in the east end of Glasgow.

As per Marca via The Daily Mail, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti praised Postecoglou for the way he has structured his side tactically ahead of the Spanish giants' bout against Celtic in the Champions League last year, saying: "They play very intense. They have had a great start to the season; there will be a great atmosphere in their stadium. We've got the most difficult game of this first half of the season. We're going to be up against a team playing great football and we have to be ready."

Receiving adulation from one of the great managers in football like Ancelotti shows the mark of the man Postecoglou is, though it is also an indication of the way his reputation is heralded beyond the Scottish football landscape.