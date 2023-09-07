Former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou enjoyed a phenomenal two seasons at the helm at Parkhead before his move to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur earlier this year.

What did Postecoglou win with Celtic?

The Australian head coach won five domestic trophies with the Hoops but failed to make much of an impact in European competitions during his time in Scotland.

Trophy Season won Scottish Premiership 21/22 Scottish League Cup 21/22 Scottish Premiership 22/23 Scottish League Cup 22/23 Scottish Cup 22/23

His work in the transfer market throughout those two years was pivotal to the club's success on the pitch as the 58-year-old tactician unearthed a number of gems who now remain key parts of Brendan Rodgers' current first-team squad.

One signing who has turned out to be a fantastic addition to the team is Denmark U21 international Matt O'Riley, who was brought in from MK Dons in January 2022.

How much was Matt O'Riley worth at MK Dons?

At the time of his move to the Hoops, FootballTransfers rated the central midfielder's Expected Transfer Value at just €800k (£687k) following his displays for the English club.

The talented youngster had enjoyed a fantastic first half of the 2021/22 campaign with MK Dons in League One as he showcased his ability to make a significant impact from a midfield position.

O'Riley averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.37 across 26 third-tier outings south of the border. In that time, he produced seven goals and five assists to go along with seven 'big chances' created and 2.1 key passes per game.

The Dane also displayed his willingness to track back to win possession for his side with an impressive 3.5 tackles and interceptions per game.

Only Scott Twine (7.58) averaged a higher Sofascore rating than the current Hoops star and no other MK Dons player managed more than three tackles and interceptions per match.

This shows that O'Riley was an outstanding performer at both ends of the pitch for the English side. However, it was at third-division level and he had yet to prove himself in the top-flight of any country.

How much is Matt O'Riley worth now?

At the time of writing, FootballTransfers rate the central midfielder's xTV at a whopping €10.1m (£8.6m). That is a staggering increase of 1,151% from the initial £687k valuation at the time of his switch to Scotland.

The former Fulham academy prodigy, who made five first-team appearances for the Cottagers before being released on a free transfer in 2020, has become a huge asset for the Bhoys as his market value has soared within the space of just 18 months.

This shows that Postecoglou struck gold with the signing of O'Riley as he was able to identify a terrific prospect who was only playing in the third tier of English football and turned him into a valuable player, on and off the pitch, for Celtic.

The Hoops have sold the likes of Kieran Tierney, Virgil van Dijk, Victor Wanyama and Jota, more recently, for significant fees over the years to the Premier League and elsewhere, and the Danish maestro could be the next on the list.

His value is soaring and Celtic still have him under contract until the end of the 2025/26 campaign, which means that they have plenty of time to cash in on him if they so choose and the player has more time to develop and grow to increase his price even further.

Why is Matt O'Riley worth so much?

The £12k-per-week ace's expected transfer value has soared because of his exceptional performances on the pitch for the Scottish giants over the last 18 months or so.

There may have been some questions over whether or not he would be able to make the step up to top-flight football in Scotland after his time with MK Dons but he answered them instantly.

O'Riley averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.40 across 16 Scottish Premiership appearances during the second half of the 2021/22 campaign after his move from England.

He racked up four goals and three assists, to go along with six 'big chances' created and 2.2 key passes per match, during those games.

The talented midfielder, who was once described as a "magician" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, followed up on that by enjoying a fantastic 2022/23 season with Celtic.

O'Riley averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.30 over 38 league outings as he contributed with three goals and 12 assists from the middle of the park. The English-born ace also created 16 'big chances' and produced 2.2 key passes per outing for his teammates throughout the campaign.

Only Jota (7.45) averaged a higher Sofascore rating for the Hoops and he has since moved on to Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad, whilst no Celtic player managed more assists or chances created per game than the Denmark U21 international.

The creative maestro has also started the current campaign in sensational fashion. He has averaged a phenomenal Sofascore rating of 7.78 across four league matches to date and chipped in with two goals and two assists from midfield.

No Hoops player has averaged a higher Sofascore rating than O'Riley so far with these statistics showing that he has been an outstanding performer for the club since his move to Scotland from MK Dons at the start of 2022.

Evidently, the ex-Fulham gem hit the ground running at Parkhead and has never slowed down. O'Riley has clearly been a sensational performer with his ability to consistently make things happen as a number eight, thanks to his superb quality in possession.

He is able to break down opposition defences to create chances for his teammates which has helped Celtic to dominate and win games on their way to multiple trophies.

Postecoglou certainly hit the jackpot by signing the £8.6m-rated talent. Indeed, the potential payday that could come the team's way in the future if he continues on his current trajectory could be game-changing.