Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has 'glowing references' from plenty of figures inside Parkhead due to his success at the club, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest news involving Ange Postecoglou?

Following Rangers' 2-0 defeat away to Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership last weekend, Celtic now require just three points to be crowned champions for the second year running under Postecoglou.

The Hoops now have the chance to seal the league title next weekend at Tynecastle against Hearts of Midlothian while they are also in contention to record a historic domestic treble this term.

Having already secured the Viaplay Cup earlier this year, Celtic could also progress to the final of the Scottish Cup this Sunday if they navigate a way past bitter rivals Rangers at Hampden Park.

Postecoglou's success at Celtic hasn't gone under the radar, with reports emerging last month that he had been shortlisted for the vacant head coach position at Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, as per Football Insider.

Intriguingly, The Guardian also revealed last week that the Australian coach had emerged as a surprise contender to take over at Chelsea, having made the final four of their managerial shortlist.

Speaking to Football FanCast, Jones thinks that Postecoglou has earned the full respect of everyone involved with the Glasgow giants due to the job he has done at the club.

Jones told FFC: "Postecoglou's got a really good reputation in the game, anyone that works with him seems to have glowing references about him as a person and the effect that he has on them.

"I imagine he has that effect on them and the relationship with his players that he probably has that with officials inside the club too and they can have these open conversations."

How far can Ange Postecoglou take Celtic in the coming years?

Celtic have been almost imperious domestically this campaign, dropping just seven points from a possible 99 in their 33 Scottish Premiership matches.

The Hoops could also win all three pieces of domestic silverware on offer this season, showing their vast dominance in comparison to the rest of the chasing pack.

Nevertheless, one area where Postecoglou will be keen to improve is his side's European endeavours. In the Champions League in 2022/23, Celtic performed with attacking verve and created plenty of opportunities to score; however, they finished bottom of their group containing Real Madrid, RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk on just two points, as per Sky Sports.

Performing better against continental opposition will be something that Postecoglou will have high on his priority list heading into 2023/24 as he looks to build on his excellent work at Parkhead.