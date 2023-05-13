Ange Postecoglou's Celtic side have already wrapped up the Scottish Premiership title for the 2022/23 campaign, following their success last term, but still have four matches left to play.

The Hoops know that their job is already done in the top-flight but they do have an opportunity to pour salt into the wound this weekend as they travel to Ibrox this afternoon.

Celtic could extend their lead at the top of the table to 16 points with a win over their rivals and increasing the gap between the two teams in the final weeks of the campaign could be their motivation after securing the title.

Postecoglou's men beat Hearts 2-0 last time out and the Australian coach could look to make some changes to his side to offer other players a chance to impress, given that their main goal has already been achieved.

Will Aaron Mooy start against Rangers?

Central midfielder Aaron Mooy should be named in the starting XI for today's clash with Michael Beale's team and come in for Danish gem Matt O'Riley.

The ex-MK Dons man lost seven of his eight duels and completed 76% of his attempted passes as he recorded a Sofascore rating of 6.8.

Postecoglou could now ditch the £1.5m fan-favourite, who has started 29 Premiership matches this term, in order to give Mooy a chance to catch the eye after the Dane's less-than-impressive display last time out.

Mooy has only started 13 times in the Scottish top-flight but has consistently produced excellent performances with an average Sofascore rating of 7.13 across his 29 appearances.

The £23k-per-week maestro, who was once hailed as "immense" by journalist Josh Bunting, has racked up four goals and ten assists in the division, whilst completing 85% of his passes and winning 48% of his duels.

He has been able to make a huge impact in the final third in spite of his lack of starts and is a reliable force on and off the ball, with his quality in possession and his strength out of it.

The Australian "leader" - as he was dubbed by his national team coach Graham Arnold - can be a creative presence in the middle of the park and take up O'Riley's position, with the Danish gem having produced 11 assists in the league, by using his ability to create big opportunities for the forwards.

Therefore, Postecoglou could ditch, or rest, O'Riley by finally unleashing Mooy from the start - for the first time since the 8th of April - in the clash against the second-placed side this afternoon.