Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has made it clear that he wants to sign another centre-back this summer according to Football Insider.

What is the latest Celtic transfer news?

The Scottish Premiership side have sealed another league title this campaign, with their 95-point haul meaning that second-placed Rangers can't catch them.

It means that boss Ange Postecoglou has now finished first in both of his campaigns at the helm at Celtic Park. He's also claimed two Scottish Cup victories during his time there and has a superb record of 2.79 points-per-match with the side. It's the 57-year-old's best record as a boss to date, with his previous best coming during his stint with Brisbane Roar.

Postecoglou then has proven his mettle in terms of his ability to build a winning team and sign talented players. It was the manager who brought in Kyogo Furuhashi for example, who has bagged an astonishing 36 goals in just 45 starts since his move over to Scotland. He also brought in Matt O'Riley from MK Dons, who has since become the club's leading assist-maker this term with eleven in the league. The club's fans and owners then will no doubt trust him in terms of transfer dealings.

Now, the boss has made his latest transfer demands ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window. According to Football Insider, Postecoglou has made it clear that he wants to bring in a centre-back over the summer. That is because Celtic could be prepared to let Stephen Welsh leave, who also features in that position. The manager is ready to flog the 23-year-old, but has told the hierarchy that he wants to add to his defensive ranks first.

Another good move by Ange?

Even without another centre-back addition, the Scottish side have been solid at the back this campaign. They have conceded only 25 goals in the league this season - the lowest total of any team in the division and nine less than next-best team Rangers.

Joe Hart has been a rock at the back, with 14 clean sheets in 33 games this season and Carl Starfelt in defence has been one of the club's standout players, with a rating of 7.27 on WhoScored. The club then are already excellent when it comes to defending but Postecoglou clearly wants to keep chasing excellence and knows what he wants in order to help the Scottish side continue to achieve it beyond this campaign, namely more quality depth.