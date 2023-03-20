Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is one of the managers who is being eyed by the Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur as a potential managerial option.

Could Postecoglou leave Celtic?

This is not the first time in which Postecoglou has been linked with a potential exit from the Scottish champions for the Premier League.

Only a matter of months ago was the Australian linked with a possible switch with Leeds United believed to be interested in making him their replacement for Jesse Marsch.

However, Spurs are on a different level to the Yorkshire side who are currently battling away at the other end of the Premier League table.

Speaking to beIN Sports, journalist Gary Jacob has suggested that, along with a list of young managers, Postecoglou is someone who the Londoners are eyeing as a possible Conte successor:

(3:00) "Spurs are already looking at the managers. They are looking at various young up-and-coming managers. Perhaps the exception slightly being Ange at Celtic who's slightly older, but all the managers they're looking at are coaches."

Should Postecoglou leave Celtic?

As was the case earlier in the season, it does feel unrealistic for the Australian to walk away from the Bhoys at this stage in the campaign.

The Scottish crown is seemingly set to remain at Parkhead for another season with Celtic with a nine-point gap to their city rivals in second.

And the treble remains on for Celtic who will face a semi-final clash against their rivals which could offer them a final against either Falkirk or Inverness.

But with this in mind, you do have to question whether Postecoglou may feel he has taken this Celtic side as far as he can with the only potential disappointment being their Champions League run this season.

A move to Tottenham could prove too good of an opportunity to turn down for the Australian if he was offered the job, however, it would also be a big call from the Spurs hierarchy to take a chance on a manager with no experience in the Premier League.

A lot spilt over on the weekend in north London and it feels as if Spurs have to nail their next appointment, and it is certainly feasible that Postecoglou could prove too big of a risk with sections of the fans already frustrated with the board.