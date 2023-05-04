Celtic defender Anthony Ralston needs to capitalise on the “opportunity” of Alistair Johnston being injured to show Ange Postecoglou what he’s capable of, according to BBC pundit Alan Hutton.

What's the latest injury news on Johnston?

Johnston was forced off the pitch during the 1-0 Scottish Cup semi-final victory over Rangers last weekend following a coming together with Borna Barisic, and the initial prognosis didn’t look good after he was spotted with crutches and in a boot after the full-time whistle.

Daily Record Sport have since revealed that the Hoops right-back is expected to be sidelined for three to four weeks depending on how he reacts to treatment and is aiming to return to action for the Scottish Cup final vs Inverness on June 3.

Ralston is an academy graduate at Parkhead but has never really been first-choice in his position having carried out three loan spells at Queens Park, Dundee United and St. Johnstone over the years to receive more game time, having been limited to ten starts this season in the Scottish Premiership.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton urged Ralston to make the most of his chance to play under Postecoglou in a bid to establish himself as a regular feature at Celtic in the absence of Johnston. He said:

“I think it is a good window for Ralston to go and remind the manager. I am sure he is the type of guy who works hard day in day out to try and get back in the squad. But you want to go and show the manager that you are capable of handling it and this is a great opportunity to go and do that. There are some big games coming up, there is another Old Firm, the final, these are all games he will want to be involved in. So the ball is in his court, go and show the manager that you are capable of doing that."

“Since Johnston came in he has been brilliant and is really going from strength to strength. It will be hard to get him out [of] the team but here is Ralston’s opportunity and he needs to go and grasp it.“

Should Ralston be given more of a chance at Celtic?

Ralston currently ranks as the club's third best-performing defensive player which highlights the positive impact he makes when handed the opportunity to play, and having been lauded “excellent” by journalist Josh Bunting, Postecoglou should certainly put more faith in him.

The Bhoys’ £8.5k-per-week ace is currently averaging 2.6 aerial wins, 1.9 clearances and 1.5 tackles per league game, via WhoScored, so is strong in the natural defensive aspect of his game, but he’s also a threat when bursting down the flank and adding to efforts in the final third of the pitch.

The Bellshill native has clocked up 21 goal contributions (14 assists and seven goals) in 80 senior appearances under the manager and knows what it takes to compete and be successful having secured seven trophies during his career at the club, so Ange needs to keep a close eye on his level of performances over the next few weeks when considering his starting squad for the new season.