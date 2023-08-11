Scottish champions Celtic kicked off the new Premiership campaign in style with a thumping 4-2 win over Ross County at Parkhead on Saturday, with manager Brendan Rodgers enjoying a winning start to life back at the club following his return to the dugout earlier this summer.

That convincing triumph notably saw forgotten man David Turnbull net a brace on what was a rare inclusion in the starting lineup for the Scotsman, while the typically prolific Kyogo Furuhashi also got on in the act, with the Japanese international hoping to emulate the 34 goals that he scored in all competitions last term.

It looks likely that the Old Firm giants will have to rely on the 28-year-old to deliver the goods yet again this season, with Giorgos Giakoumakis having made the move to MLS side Atlanta United back in February, while Oh Hyeon-gyu is facing an extended period on the sidelines through injury.

That latest setback could only rubberstamp the need for further centre-forward additions, with it yet to be seen if the Hoops will step up their reported interest in West Ham United's Michail Antonio.

What's the latest on Antonio to Celtic?

A report from Football Transfers earlier this week suggested that Celtic were among the clubs showing an interest in the Jamaican international, alongside Leeds United, with the 33-year-old seemingly pushing for a move away from the London Stadium this summer.

The piece revealed that only a 'small fee' would be required to prise the former Nottingham Forest man from his current home with just a year left to run on his current deal, with the experienced asset having previously worked under Rodgers at Reading.

Should Celtic sign Antonio?

There may be some excitement among those of a Hoops persuasion at the prospect of snapping up a Premier League striker, with the Wandsworth-born marksman having hardly disgraced himself during his time with the Hammers, including scoring 35 league goals across the last four seasons.

That being said, however, the £85k-per-week asset has faced criticism due to his shortcomings in front of goal in more recent times, with pundit Glen Johnson stating:

"Michail Antonio always works hard but his form has not been great for some time now. The problem with a player like Antonio, even when his form is good, he's still not a natural goalscorer and won't give you loads of goals."

Such a deal may evoke memories of another ageing forward who made the move from West Ham to Glasgow, with the signing of Ian Wright back in 1999 having undoubtedly failed to work out.

Despite previously netting 168 goals in 269 games during a famed spell at Arsenal, the Englishman was perhaps past his best when he arrived at Celtic Park in his mid-30's, with John Barnes and Kenny Dalglish plumping for the veteran hotshot in order to ease the loss of the injured Henrik Larsson.

With big boots to fill, Wright ultimately went on to score just three goals in eight appearances over the next few months, having emerged as something of an unpopular figure due to his close relationship with manager Barnes - who was relieved of his post following the shock 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The striker-turned-pundit soon followed his compatriot out the door and sealed a move to Burnley in February 2000, with that stint in Scottish football having not been a particularly successful one for the ex-England international.

Rodgers and co won't want a repeat of that mistake with regard to Antonio, with it perhaps better to recruit a younger and hungrier talent who can be nurtured by the ex-Leicester City boss.