Celtic have put Archie Brown on their transfer radar this summer, with a report from The Mail stating that checks have already been made by the club.

Who are Celtic signing this summer?

The 20-year-old has been impressing for Lausanne in Switzerland this season, having now established himself as a first-team regular for the club. He has managed 33 league outings for the side this season and with an added amount of gametime, he has rewarded the side with plenty of goal contributions. He's managed five goals and four assists in the competition this campaign for example, despite playing as a left-back.

It's the highest amount of games that Brown has managed so far over the course of his career, with the player having never previously played regularly at the top level. Prior to moving to Switzerland, his game time came with Derby at youth level and having never broken into their senior line-up, he opted to move countries to get regular football. Having found it - and impressed - it appears there is now interest from the Scottish Premiership in his signature.

It does appear as though there could be an Old Firm battle to sign the player this summer. According to a report from The Mail, Celtic and Rangers are both keeping an eye on Brown and could be part of a tug-of-war to land the defender during the transfer window.

A deal would likely be modest but would still cost seven figures for either club if they did want to add him to their ranks. However, they aren't the only sides keen to do business, with a multitude of other sides also believed to be keeping tabs on the situation.

Who is Archie Brown?

The defender would offer Celtic a versatile option for their backline if they did manage to add him to their ranks, with Brown already having played on the left but also centrally too. He is predominantly a left-back but can also play slightly further forward too as more of a left midfielder.

That has often amounted in goals for the player, although those strikes largely came at reserve level. For example, when pushed further forward, he has scored 17 goals with nine assists over the course of his career in that left midfield position. It shows that Brown has plenty of offensive capabilities if you allow him to get the ball forward.

The Scottish side then would be getting a young player, with an attacking mindset that has proven that he can already score goals and set up teammates at a decent level in Switzerland. If he can carry that over to the Scottish Premiership, then he could be a really good pick-up for the side.