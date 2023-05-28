Celtic can complete the domestic treble at the start of next month if they are able to overcome Inverness in the final of the Scottish Cup.

It would cap off an excellent second season for Ange Postecoglou at Parkhead but that may not stop the Australian from aiming to upgrade his squad in the summer.

The head coach may want to improve his side in the hope of making more of a dent in Europe, after being knocked out in the group stages of the Champions League, and he could also snap up some younger prospects who could be future stars for the club.

According to the Scottish Daily Mail (26/05/2023, print edition, back page), the Hoops have reportedly been keeping tabs on English left-back Archie Brown, who is available for a fee in the region of £2m, with a view to a possible swoop for the defender ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Who is Archie Brown?

He is a 21-year-old full-back who is currently playing for FC Lausanne in Switzerland and the youngster could come in as the eventual heir to Greg Taylor's position in the side.

In the Scottish Premiership this season, the current Celtic whiz enjoyed a terrific campaign as he averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.08 across 31 appearances, which placed him tenth in the squad.

The £15k-per-week ace, who ex-Hoops star Mark Wilson branded a "leader", made his presence felt at left-back by constantly bombing on to make an impact in the final third. He ended the league season with three goals and four assists to go along with his 1.3 key passes per match for the club.

Of the players still at Celtic, only four players created more chances per game than Taylor and this suggests that whoever ends up replacing the Scotsman in the future needs to be able to produce attacking quality from left-back.

Brown, who is over four years younger than the Hoops ace, fits that profile as the youngster has been in fine form for Lausanne this season and has experience playing as a winger in his academy days at Derby County.

The Englishman has scored five goals and provided four assists in 34 league appearances for the Swiss side from left-back this term and managed 15 goals and nine assists in 40 outings for the Rams at U18 level as a forward prior to his move across Europe.

He has also shown signs of being a defensive presence at the back. In the Super League in 21/22, Brown made 2.5 tackles and interceptions per game across four appearances, which is 0.3 more per outing than Taylor made in the Premiership in 22/23.

These statistics suggest that the ex-Derby prodigy has the potential to be Postecoglou's dream heir to Taylor's position in the side at left-back as the dynamo has the scope to develop into an attack-minded defender who can also win possession back on a regular basis.