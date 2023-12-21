Celtic are expected to sell one of their summer signings in January, with a reliable journalist hinting that he’s no longer part of the club’s long-term project.

Celtic players out of contract

The Hoops sanctioned the departures of ten players in total during the previous transfer window, with seven of those being on a permanent basis, while the remaining three were sent out on loan for the rest of the season in order to increase their experience and game time.

The Parkhead side also have Greg Taylor, David Turnbull, Joe Hart and Scott Bain who will have all reached the expiration of their deals at the end of the current campaign, so they are a few who could additionally be heading for the exit door (Celtic contracts).

Related Celtic's £25m "magician" watched live in action by Premier League scouts The Hoops are facing a battle to hold onto one of their most prized assets next month.

Over the summer, Gustaf Lagerbielke joined the club from Elfsborg, but it’s fair to say that the centre-back has been suffering from a severe lack of game time since he arrived, having made just four starts and one substitute appearance this season in the Scottish Premiership (WhoScored - Lagerbielke statistics).

When asked about the Sweden international potentially leaving the club during a recent interview, Brendan Rodgers responded: “Well, we shall see. Gus came in and scored the winning goal during the week, so yeah I think what will take place in January will sort itself out.”

Lagerbielke on the chopping block

Speaking to Go Radio, Mark Guidi claimed that Celtic may let go of Lagerbielke in January after chiefs internally decided that he isn’t at the level required of him.

As quoted by 67 Hail Hail, he said: “Some of the players who aren’t getting a game aren’t good enough. I think we all could say six or seven players who Celtic could get rid of that are probably about £100k-a-week.

"It was felt inside Celtic Park, by the people who matter and know their football, that Lagerbielke isn’t up to it. They will probably look for offers for him next month.”

Celtic must get rid of "dreadful" Lagerbielke

In the Scottish Premiership, Lagerbielke has only played 377 minutes of football out of 1,620 in total since the start of the season which shows just how out of favour and low down in the pecking order he is, so Rodgers would be making completely the right decision to sell him in January.

Standing at 6 foot 4, Stockholm’s native currently pockets £14k-per-week, and while that doesn’t make him one of the highest earners on the books, he is receiving more than the likes of Luis Palma, which shouldn’t be the case considering how much more effective he’s been since joining (Celtic salaries).

According to journalist Josh Bunting, Lagerbielke has displayed some “dreadful” defending when he has been offered the rare opportunity to play, so having failed to showcase what he’s capable of, letting him move onto pastures new while they can still get some money back for him is completely the correct decision.