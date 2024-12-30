Celtic are "highly likely" to complete the signing of a "special" player during the January transfer window, according to a claim from former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson.

The Hoops continue to be linked with potential new signings in January, as Brendan Rodgers looks to give his side the best possible chance of glory across all competitions in the second half of the season.

Manchester City youngster James McAtee has been mentioned as an option for Celtic, with the 22-year-old not managing to force his way into Pep Guardiola's plans in recent months, despite their huge struggles in the Premier League. The attacking midfielder could be a great signing for the Scottish Premiership champions, adding real quality in the final third and making them an even more fearsome attacking proposition.

There are two other Premier League players who the Hoops are eyeing up, too, with Chelsea pair Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Carney Chukwuemeka seen as options next month. Both midfielders have found it hard to enjoy regular playing time for the Blues this season, with the likes of Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Romeo Lavia all preferred in the middle of the park.

Meanwhile, Brondby forward Mathias Kvistgaarden has also been backed to seal a move to Celtic, potentially coming in and providing more competition in the attacking third.

Celtic "highly likely" to sign "special" ace

Speaking to Football Insider, Sky Sports pundit Robinson claimed that Celtic are "highly likely" to seal a reunion with Kieran Tierney in January:

"It’s achievable. That’s probably what both parties would want, even Arsenal wouldn’t stand in his way. Like you say, injuries, not playing, he’s not been part of Mikel Arteta’s squad going forward. [Him leaving] frees that space up in Arsenal’s squad, [and] for Tierney, it’s a great fit. For Celtic, it seems a great fit. That one looks like it’s got highly likely potential of happening in January."

Bringing Tierney back to Celtic should be seen as a no-brainer, considering the quality he possesses, and what a popular player he was at Parkhead during his first stint there.

Things haven't quite panned out the way the left-back would have hoped for, in terms of being first-choice, but Mikel Arteta has still heaped praise on him during his time at the Emirates, saying:

"I am really looking forward to working with him and giving him the opportunity to play. His attitude, his commitment, his willingness it’s incredible. I think he’s going to bring something special to us."

Still only 27, Tierney could remain a key man for Celtic for another five or six years, and he could cement further legendary status if he returns and helps inspire the Hoops to many more trophy wins, after claims he would accept a pay cut to move back to Parkhead.

The idea of getting more regular football will surely appeal to the Scotland international, too, as he looks to reignite his career and enjoy his peak years, rather than growing stagant at Arsenal.