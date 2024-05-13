Celtic are believed to be battling two Premier League clubs for the signing of a teenage sensation expected to have a big future in the game, a new transfer update has claimed.

Celtic transfer news

The Hoops picked up a potentially defining 2-1 win at home to Rangers on Saturday afternoon, opening up a six-point gap between themselves and their rivals at the top of the Scottish Premiership title. It was an enormous step in the right direction in the title race, with Brendan Rodgers' side now the overriding favourites to go all the way this season.

New signings will be required at Celtic in the summer transfer window regardless, though, and they continue to be linked with various new faces. One such figure is Adam Idah, who albeit not a new face at all, has scored seven goals in 13 league appearances since joining on loan, and is reportedly keen on sealing a permanent switch to the club.

Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly has also emerged as an option for the Hoops, with the 28-year-old out of contract this summer and available on a free transfer. He could be seen as a cheap replacement for the outgoing Joe Hart, who is set to retire, although he did have a spell at Rangers during the early part of his career.

Other 'keepers have also been thrown into the mix, with Viljami Sinisalo seen as a target between the sticks, potentially coming in from Aston Villa in the summer window.

Celtic want teenage sensation

According to Football Insider, Celtic are keen on signing teenage sensation Aiden McGinlay this summer, but face stiff competition from Fulham and newly-promoted Ipswich Town.

The report says that the "attacking winger has earned rave reviews playing for Queens Park’s Under-18s and B team after joining from Partick Thistle in January", and Fulham have "sent scouts to watch the winger in person over the last week".

Not a huge amount will be known about McGinlay by the average fan, given his age and lack of senior football in his career to date, but it is always exciting to be linked with gifted young talents.

The teenage attacker has won one cap for Scotland's Under-17s, and the fact that two Premier League sides are providing competition immediately suggests that he is seen as a footballer with a high ceiling.

It is only natural that Celtic supporters will want big-name signings at the end of the season - individuals who can hit the ground running and immediately improve Rodgers' team - but long-term planning is also essential at Parkhead, and pipping others to McGinlay's signature could end up being a masterstroke in the long run.

West Ham were even linked with him back in 2022 when he was an even rawer talent, which suggests he has been on the radar of big clubs for some time now.