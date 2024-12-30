Celtic are believed to be battling with 12 other clubs to complete the signing of a "very energetic" player on a pre-contract agreement in January, according to a fresh transfer claim.

It was another good weekend for the Hoops in the Scottish Premiership title race, with Brendan Rodgers' side easing to a 4-0 win at home to St Johnstone. Not only that, but Rangers could only draw 2-2 away to Motherwell, meaning the Hoops have now opened up a 14-point lead at the top of the table.

In terms of transfer news, Celtic are still being backed to do plenty of business in the January window, being linked with Chelsea midfield duo Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Carney Chukwuemeka. The pair have not started a single Premier League game between them this season, highlighting why a move away is likely to appeal to both.

Talk of a Kieran Tierney reunion has also constantly been mentioned in recent weeks, and it looks like a transfer that could have legs, as the Hoops look to bring a former favourite back to Parkhead. He isn't seen as a key player at Arsenal, so a fresh challenge needs to come his way, whether that be in January or at the end of the season.

There could also be outgoing transfer business at Celtic next month, with three clubs thought to be interested in signing Luis Palma, who is keen on sealing a move away from the reigning Scottish champions.

Celtic eyeing agreement with £45k-a-week player

According to a new report from The Boot Room, Celtic are one of 13 clubs interested in signing Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill, with a pre-contract agreement in January mooted, prior to him moving to Parkhead for free next summer.

Rivals Rangers are one of the other teams in the mix to snap up the £45,000-a-week ace, with Fiorentina, Lazio, Everton, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Brentford and Leeds United all also keen. Bologna, Udinese, Trabzonspor and Besiktas get a mention, too, highlighting the level of interest in him.

Brownhill may not be the most spectacular midfielder around, instead being famed for his industry in the middle of the park, but he could be a strong signing by Celtic, and he has scored nine goals in the Championship this season.

Now 29, the Englishman possesses a wealth of experience, meaning he would come straight in as a key starter, and Lee Hendrie has lauded his ability in the past, saying: "He's very energetic, he's very neat and tidy on the ball.

"He gets up and down the pitch well and you know what you're getting when you're getting a player from Burnley, Sean Dyche, what he expects. And, obviously, he's proved that he can do this step up, coming from Bristol City, so I'd certainly take him all day."

Josh Brownhill's Championship stats this season Total Appearances 23 Starts 22 Minutes played 1993 Goals 9 Assists 3 Tackles per game 1.6 Clearances per game 1.3 Pass completion rate 82.6%

The fact that Brownhill will be available on a free next summer, with Celtic able to reach an agreement next month, makes his signing a no-brainer for Rodgers' men, and it's now a case of beating many other clubs to his signature.