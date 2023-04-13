A major talking point at Celtic in recent times has been the uncertainty surrounding Liel Abada's future at Parkhead, with the Israel international seemingly in line for an exit from the club at the end of the season.

According to Football Insider, there has reportedly been a falling out between the 21-year-old and manager Ange Postecoglou amid significant Premier League interest in the winger, with a summer departure said to be a real possibility.

As per the same source, the Scottish champions are said to be ready to accept around £7m-£10m if they are to cash in on the youngster in the upcoming transfer window, with the former Maccabi Petah Tikva ace having been signed for around £3.5m back in 2021.

Losing the £15k-per-week man - who has been sidelined with injury in recent games - would no doubt be something of a blow, with Abada having scored 12 goals and provided seven assists in all competitions this season.

As such, any potential exit may require Postecoglou to find a replacement or successor to the 5 foot 6 ace ahead of next season, with the Greek-Aussie seemingly already having a dream candidate for the role in the form of 18-year-old, Ben Quinn.

Who is Ben Quinn?

While the teenager is yet to feature for the Old Firm outfit at first-team level, he is clearly a player who the club have high hopes for, having only just been handed a new contract extension at the club until 2025.

As the club's official website stated, that new deal was a just reward for the Irishman's 'breakout season' for the club's 'B' team, with Quinn having had a 'big role' under Stephen McManus and Darren O'Dea of late.

Much like Abada, the Republic of Ireland youth international appears to be at his brilliant best when operating on the right flank, notably being hailed as "very impressive" by journalist Sean Markus Clifford after scoring twice in the win over Bo'ness United back in November.

That deadly double from the exciting youngster came amid a campaign that has seen the youth starlet score 12 goals and provided seven assists in all competitions - an identical record to that of Abada in the first-team.

Of course, it would take a big step up for the £790-per-week sensation to go on to flourish in Postecoglou's side, although his standout form this season should certainly have the 57-year-old keeping a close eye on his progress.

The hope will be that Quinn - who only recently bagged a brace against bitter rivals Rangers in the Lowland League - can go on to prove something of an heir to Abada if the latter man is to move on any time soon, having proven himself a devastating threat from the flanks in the youth set-up.