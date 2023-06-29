Brendan Rodgers will soon make the second signing of his return to Celtic as Melbourne City's Marco Tilio prepares for a move to Glasgow, according to Dean Jones.

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

Having captured their first signing of the summer window, bringing in 20-year-old Odin Thiago Holm from Valerenga, Celtic are working towards a second deal under Rodgers.

Australian forward Tilio is expected to arrive at Parkhead soon enough, and is perhaps a signing influenced by previous manager Ange Postecoglou's knowledge of the A-League.

Having won the domestic treble last season under now Tottenham boss Postecoglou, expectations are high for Rodgers' return to the Scottish Premiership, and the Bhoys will be expected to repeat the levels of success they enjoyed during the 2022/23 campaign.

According to Dean Jones, Tilio could be one of the men to help them do that, arriving in Scotland with an already impressive record.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: "His Melbourne City team at the moment have got an understanding that they're not going to be able to hold on to him that much longer. So I think this would be a good route to go down for him, he's got a wand of a left foot and I think it'd be really exciting for the Celtic fans."

Positive news for Celtic fans, Tilio is not the only man that has been linked with Parkhead. A trio of K-League names have been mooted with Gangwon's Yang Hyun-jun and Gwanju's Eom Ji-sung and Jeong Ho-yeon on the club's radar.

Celtic have been very successful in utilising the Asian transfer market, with Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Hyeon-gyu Oh all arriving in recent windows. The first on that impressive list even managed to pick up the Player of the Year award in the Scottish Premiership last season.

Who is Marco Tilio?

A 21-year-old attacker born in Sydney, Tilio is already a three-time Australian champion, winning two with Melbourne City and one with his hometown Sydney FC.

A left-footed winger who is comfortable on both flanks, albeit favouring the right, Tilio has scored 15 goals and registered 18 assists in 70 A-League appearances.

The youngster also went to the 2022 World Cup with Australia, replacing the injured Martin Boyle at the tournament, but was an unused substitute in all four of the Socceroos' matches. He has, however, still featured seven times for his nation, three of which were in qualification for the Qatar World Cup.

A-League expert Sacha Pisani described Tilio as a "really exciting player" who made a significant impact at Melbourne City last season, taking his game to a new level.