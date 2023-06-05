Celtic secured the domestic treble on Saturday with a 3-1 win over Inverness at Hampden in the Scottish FA Cup final but their joy has been short-lived as manager Ange Postecoglou is now on the verge of leaving the club.

The Athletic's David Ornstein has reported that the Australian coach is set to finalise a move to Tottenham Hotspur in the coming days.

This means that the Scottish giants are set to be in the market for a new boss to replace the 57-year-old, who is seemingly set to depart after winning five trophies in two seasons at the helm.

Who could replace Ange Postecoglou?

Celtic's head of recruitment Mark Lawwell could pull off a potential masterclass by using his contacts to replace Postecoglou with Manchester City assistant coach Enzo Maresca.

Last month, Football Insider reported that the Hoops were keeping tabs on the Spaniard with a view to him being on their shortlist of possible targets for the job, should it become available.

It appears as though the role is now about to be vacant, if the current boss' move to Spurs goes ahead as reported, and Maresca, who journalist Dean Jones claimed would be an "interesting" option, could come in and take it.

Lawwell worked at The Etihad prior to arriving at Parkhead last year and he could use his connections with the Premier League giants to strike a deal for the 43-year-old coach, who is said to be 'well-regarded'.

He does not have a wealth of experience as a manager but did showcase his potential whilst in charge of Manchester City's U23 side.

The tactician won 17 of his 24 matches at the helm of the academy side and won 2.33 points per game on average, which shows that he does know what it takes to make a winning side, albeit that has only been proven at youth level.

Maresca has worked as an assistant at Sevilla with Vincenzo Montella, West Ham with Manuel Pellegrini, and has been Pep Guardiola's assistant for 60 matches - winning the Premier League and the FA Cup so far.

It would be a gamble for Celtic to sign the Spanish coach due to not having a proven track record as a manager but appointing him at this point in his career could be a masterclass as they could bring him in before he becomes hot property.

Mikel Arteta had never managed a senior match prior to leaving Guardiola as his assistant to join Arsenal as their boss and has since led them to an FA Cup trophy and, this season, a second-place finish in the Premier League.

Therefore, Celtic could take a lead out of the Gunners' book to make Maresca their head coach before he moves elsewhere and forges a reputation that could put him beyond the club's reach in the future.

This is why this swoop could be a stroke of genius by Lawwell and one that could be an exciting step for the Hoops after Postecoglou's reported departure.