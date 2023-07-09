Celtic "really want to compete" in the Champions League next season and "make a mark" in the competition, according to Sky Sports' Anthony Joseph.

What did Joseph say about Celtic?

Celtic will once again enter the Champions League group stage after winning the Scottish Premiership last season and will be hopeful of making a slightly bigger impact in Europe's premier competition next year than they did last.

Drawn into a difficult group with then reigning champions Real Madrid, RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk, Ange Postecoglou's side only managed two points - two 1-1 draws with Shakhtar.

A couple of humblings by Real Madrid and competitive but ultimately fruitless encounters with Leipzig resulted in an underwhelming European venture, but luckily for the Hoops they have another chance to shine on the continent this year.

Who Celtic's opponents will be this time round will become apparent at the end of August, but the Scottish side will be hoping for a more favourable draw than last season.

According to journalist Joseph, the Hoops are relishing the chance to make amends for last season's European performances, now with Brendan Rodgers back at the helm at Parkhead.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT: "In my conversations with contacts and sources, they keep stressing that they really want to compete in the Champions League and make a mark in Europe.

"And certainly, in the new format, they feel they have the foundation and the budget to win the league this year and put themselves in that position to get that increased Champions League revenue, and the increased amount of matches and really make a mark."

The Champions League is set to change format in the 2024/25 season which will result in a shift to an overall league table and will move from teams playing six games to eight games in the opening round.

The revenue that each club makes from playing two extra games could be significant and Celtic will be hopeful of building themselves into a force on Europe's biggest stage.

Scottish clubs have generally struggled to compete with the more traditional 'big league' clubs in recent years, despite a storied history in Europe in the past, but the Hoops are evidently eager to change the narrative around clubs north of the English border.

While it will be nigh on impossible for Celtic to replicate the Lisbon Lions of 1967, they will be desperate to make it beyond the group stage for the first time since the 2012/13 season.

Who are Celtic signing?

If last season's treble-winners want to spring some surprises in the Champions League they will need to invest heavily this summer.

Rodgers' task of improving his squad in the market will have been made significantly easier by the £25m his side are to receive for Jota's move to Saudi Arabia. While not all this will be spent on new recruits, it certainly allows Celtic to invest in keeping Rangers at bay for another year.

The Bhoys have already brought two new faces to Parkhead with Odin Thiago Holm and Marco Tilio, the latter a potential replacement for the departing Jota.

The two youngsters will likely be only the beginning of a wave of new signings in Glasgow as Rodgers receives the backing he needs to continue Celtic's dominance in the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic have been linked with former loanee Mohamed Elyounoussi, as well as Fabian Rieder and Yang Hyun-jun in recent weeks, with Celtic preparing their attack on Europe next season.