Celtic could be set to lose one of their rising stars next month, with a report revealing that he’s a target for three clubs ahead of January.

Celtic summer departures

The Hoops sanctioned the sales of 10 players in total during the previous window, seven of which were on a permanent basis, while the remaining three were sent out on loan for the remainder of the season in order to increase their experience and game time.

Permanent Exits Loan Moves Jota (Al-Ittihad) Sead Haksabanovic (Stoke City) Carl Starfelt (Celta De Vigo) Liam Shaw (Wigan Athletic) Albian Ajeti (Gaziantep) Adam Montgomery (Fleetwood Town) Conor Hazard (Plymouth) Vasilis Barkas (FC Utrecht) Ismaila Soro (Beitar Jerusalem) Osaze Urhoghide (Amiens)

The Scottish Premiership outfit also have Joe Hart, Greg Taylor, David Turnbull and Scott Bain who will reach the expiration of their deals at the end of the campaign, so they could be heading for the exit should they not sign fresh terms (Celtic contracts).

Brendan Rodgers’ attacking midfielder Rocco Vata is an additional player whose contract is set to expire upon the conclusion of the current term, and having made just four senior appearances during his time at the club, the 18-year-old’s potential availability has alerted several potential suitors (Transfermarkt - Vata statistics).

Back in September, The Daily Record reported that the Republic of Ireland youth international was watched by scouts from RB Leipzig, Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford, and if the following update is to be believed, another trio have now also entered the race to secure his services in January.

Celtic facing battle to keep Vata

According to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato (via Sport Witness), Vata is of interest to Torino, Frosinone and Sampdoria who are all “ready to clash” to sign him. The Serie A and B clubs could make their move “as early as” the start of next year due to the teenager’s contract situation, so this may well be one to watch in the coming weeks.

Rodgers needs to retain "exciting" Vata

While Vata isn’t a regular first-team player at Celtic, Rodgers will be aware that he’s already scored 10 goals across all competitions this season from 14 appearances, and it’s not just in the centre of the park where he’s comfortable playing.

The Hamilton-born talent is a versatile operator having been deployed in five different positions over the grass, including three across the frontline and two in the midfield, making him a useful option to have in the building should any unexpected injuries occur.

Sponsored by Adidas, the up-and-coming prospect has helped contribute towards winning the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup trophies during his time with the green and white stripes, so he will know what it takes to compete and be successful.

Football scout Jacek Kulig has also described Vata as an “exciting” player for all of the qualities that he possesses, and with the bags of potential he is already showing, retaining his services should be a no-brainer of a decision for the hierarchy to make in January.