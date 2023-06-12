An update has emerged on Celtic and their plans to replace Ange Postecoglou ahead of the 2023/24 campaign...

What's the latest on Brendan Rodgers to Celtic?

According to the Daily Record, former Hoops head coach Brendan Rodgers has not ruled out a sensational return to Parkhead this summer.

The report claims that the Northern Irishman is one of the top contenders to take over as majority shareholder Dermot Desmond is a 'huge admirer' of the tactician.

It states that Rodgers will not rule anything out after he left Leicester prior to their relegation from the Premier League earlier this year, which leaves the club with hope that they can get a deal done in the coming weeks.

Which Celtic player would thrive under Brendan Rodgers?

Desmond bringing the ex-Liverpool boss back to Paradise could be a dream come true for current Hoops forward Liel Abada as the 50-year-old would be perfect for him.

The manager typically deploys a 4-2-3-1 system and enjoyed great success with James Forrest during his previous spell with Celtic as a right winger.

Forrest, who only played 16 league games in 22/23 under Postecoglou, produced an impressive 38 goals and 41 assists in 148 matches in all competitions under Rodgers, including 22 goals and 23 assists in 82 outings in the Scottish Premiership.

The Northern Irish coach departed for Leicester in 2019 and since then, the Scottish winger has only plundered 14 goals and eight assists in 72 matches across all competitions, which shows that his production has diminished under the subsequent managers.

This proves that Rodgers, who was once lauded as a "genius" by journalist Sid Lowe, was able to get the best out of the electric right-winger and he could do the same with Abada, who plays a similar position.

The Israel international, like Forrest, is a right-footed forward who plays on his strong foot and is capable of producing goals and assists on a regular basis.

He racked up ten goals and created ten 'big chances' in 34 Premiership appearances in 22/23, despite only starting 13 times, with that coming after the whiz scored ten and produced 13 'big chances' in 24 starts and 36 outings in the previous campaign in the division.

These statistics suggest that Abada, who has played the vast majority of the games in his career as a right winger, would slot in perfectly for Rodgers on the right in his 4-2-3-1 system in the same way that Forrest did.

He would be able to stay high and push forward to score and create goals week-in-week-out as a regular starter which could lead to his numbers rocketing, as the Isreal ace would be playing more than Postecoglou allowed him to.