Celtic will look to replace departed Portuguese winger Jota this window following his 'unexpected' move to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

How has Celtic's transfer window unfolded so far?

Celtic have enjoyed a steady transfer window so far and Brendan Rodgers has been able to add five players to his squad this summer in the form of Maik Nawrocki, Odin Thiago Holm, Marco Tilio, Kwon Hyeok-kyu and Yang Hyun-jun, as per Transfermarkt.

Tomoki Iwata has also joined the club from Yokohama F. Marinos on a permanent basis. In terms of departures, Aaron Mooy, Osaze Urhoghide, Conor Hazard and Vasilis Barkas have left the club for good, while Liam Shaw and Adam Montgomery have headed out on loan to Wigan Athletic and Fleetwood Town, respectively.

Of course, Jota has departed Celtic and moved to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad in a transfer worth £25 million, bringing the curtain down on an excellent spell at Parkhead, as per Sky Sports.

In his time at the Glasgow giants, the 24-year-old made 83 appearances in all competitions for Celtic, notching 28 goals and 26 assists across two seasons.

In an interview conducted by Sky Sports, Rodgers has given some insight into his transfer plans for the remainder of the window, stating: "I think everyone looks and thinks that we might be bringing in a £15m-£20m player, now the reality is that that won't be the case. "It's not what the club is based on, but that doesn't mean there are not talented players out there that we want. There's still quite a way to go in the window. So we'll look to improve the squad again and continue with that."

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer guru Romano has detailed that Celtic are working on bringing in a potential replacement for Jota this summer.

Romano stated: “For sure, they are in the market. Let's see what will happen because this Jota deal was a big shock and unexpected this summer. But I think for sure they will sign a replacement there. They are looking at some options. Currently, it’s still not clear who is their top target, but for sure, they will sign a player there.”

Who could replace Jota at Celtic?

Celtic have been a little secretive with regard to targets that could come in to replace Jota at Parkhead as they aim to keep transfer strategy under wraps at Parkhead.

As per Sabah Spor via The Daily Record, rumoured Celtic target Tete, who spent last campaign on loan at Leicester City under Rodgers, could be on his way to Turkish Super Lig giants Fenerbahce this summer. However, he will offer a final decision on his future after he returns from his holiday.

Prominent Newcastle United Twitter X account Mouth of the Tyne has claimed that Celtic are in talks with Scotland international Ryan Fraser over a move north of the border and are joined in their admiration of the 29-year-old by Sky Bet Championship side Leeds United.

Football Scotland understood earlier this month that Celtic had approached Gremio winger Ferreira with a view to acquiring his services amid competition from Premier League newcomers Burnley; nevertheless, Hoops boss Rodgers has since dismissed any notion of the Brazilian winger pitching up in Glasgow's east end.